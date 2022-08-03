Nothing Phone 1 gets minor fixes with Nothing OS 1.1.2

After a huge build-up, the Nothing Phone 1 was finally released in mid-July. But a few weeks removed and the hype for the phone has died down considerably. But, this is par for the course, and while public interest might have dwindled, Nothing continues to work behind the scenes to improve its smartphone. The firm has released three firmware updates, with Nothing OS 1.1.2 update being the latest.

The over-the-air (OTA) update arrives, bringing a number of general fixes, stability improvements, and enhancements to the OS. In the previous update, version 1.1.0, Nothing added a fix for the fingerprint reader icon disappearing. Now it adds a toggle that will allow users to see the fingerprint icon on the lock screen when it is moved or looked at. In addition, the Always On Display (AOD) will now be turned off by default at night, but this option can be changed in the Settings menu.

The Nothing Phone 1 supports up to 33W PD3.0 wired charging and can also support 15W Qi wireless charging. Like many other companies, Nothing did not include a wall adapter inside the box, requiring consumers to use their own or purchase a new one. Because of this, the phone needs to have a wide range of compatibility when it comes to chargers. Thankfully, the new update brings better third-party charger support and also improvements in charging performance.

Like previous updates, there are also general bug fixes and stability improvements included. Although Nothing does not list many of these fixes, it does mention that it has fixed a Bluetooth codec issue. The company has also optimized the UI. The 35MB update can be downloaded OTA, or you can sideload the new build without waiting. If you don’t know what sideloading is, you can check out our guide that will walk you through the process on your Nothing Phone 1. You can find the links to the update builds below.

Download:

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!