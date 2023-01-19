The Nothing Phone 1 has picked up a new software update. No, the phone isn't getting the Android 13 OTA today, but the latest Nothing OS 1.1.8 for the stable track does deliver January 2023 security patches plus various under-the-hood performance fixes. Owners of the company's wireless earbuds will be happy to know that the update also integrates the Nothing X app with the OS.

The full changelog is quite brief:

Nothing OS 1.1.8 changelog: The full Nothing X app will now be available in Nothing OS.

Fixed an issue causing the system to stutter in some scenarios.

General bug fixes. read more

For the non-beta participants, this is a pretty barebones update, with just the latest patch level which isn't even mentioned in the changelog. Having said that, backpoting a beta feature (i.e. Nothing X integration) to the stable branch is definitely a praiseworthy move.

The update is rolling out in its usual staged fashion, though you can pull it down early if need be via our Nothing OS update tracker. At the moment of reporting, the release is only available to the global variant of the device. You can't sideload it on the European model just yet, because the unification of the regional firmware packages is only applicable to Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta 2 and beyond.

Nothing Phone 1 owners looking forward to Android 13 can also manually flash the Open Beta builds without taking part in the beta program, but you will want to check out our guide that can walk you through the process.

Notably, the Phone 1's stable channel software was last updated at the end of November. Nothing also skipped the October 2022 patches, so the company is basically right on schedule for an every-two-months rollout pattern. Nonetheless, the security patch level will fall behind a bit faster than other phones from companies like Samsung that got it at the beginning of the month.