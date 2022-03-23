Nothing’s first smartphone is called the Nothing Phone 1, and it will come with Nothing OS

After sharing cryptic teasers over the last couple of weeks, Nothing has now finally confirmed that its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1 — will hit the shelves this summer. At its The Truth event today, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and run a new custom Android skin called Nothing OS.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 1 will be the company’s second product. Nothing says it will feature an iconic design and offer seamless connectivity with other devices in Nothing’s product ecosystem. At the moment, Nothing has only one other product on the market — the Nothing Ear 1. But the company has previously revealed that it has four other products in the pipeline. The upcoming products will likely offer seamless connectivity with the Nothing Phone 1.

Although Pei didn’t reveal much else about the Nothing Phone 1 during the event, he did shed light on Nothing’s custom Android skin — Nothing OS. Nothing claims that the software is “built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands.”

Nothing OS will offer all the best features from “pure Android” and deliver a fast, smooth, and personal experience. Nothing’s previous teasers lead us to believe that Nothing OS will be based on Android 12. Nothing has also promised three years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the device.

The Android skin will also feature bespoke fonts, colors, graphical elements, and sounds, which will help differentiate it from other Android skins out there. Nothing revealed that fans will soon be able to experience a preview of Nothing OS using its launcher, which will become available to download on select smartphones this April.

Pei also talked about Nothing’s upcoming equity-based community investment, for which it has allocated $10 million at the same valuation as its Series B fundraiser. For the unaware, Nothing’s first community round raised $1.5 million in a record-breaking 54 seconds last March. The company aims to achieve similar results with the upcoming round, which will go live on April 5. If you’re interested in investing in Nothing, you can pre-register for early access on Nothing’s website right away.