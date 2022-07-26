Nothing Phone 1 Update Tracker: Here are all the official Nothing OS builds to download and install

Ever since Carl Pei-backed startup Nothing unveiled the Nothing Phone 1 to the world, it’s been making headlines for all sorts of reasons. Its “Glyph” lighting interface got a lot of attention, as did Nothing’s aspiration of deep integration with the NFT ecosystem and third-party platforms like Tesla. The Nothing Phone 1 boots Android 12-based Nothing OS for now. During the launch, the company also promised three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates delivered every two months.

Unlike Google, Nothing doesn’t follow a fixed update frequency for its Phone 1. Nonetheless, it rolls out updates quite frequently, at least to date for its one phone. This article will help our readers in keeping track of Nothing OS updates for the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing OS Regional Variants

Nothing maintains two distinct regional variants for Nothing OS. The “EEA” version is meant for European countries, as it reflects the requirements of the EU ePrivacy Directive and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The other version (hereinafter referred to as the global variant) can be found on Asian and Australian units.

Owners of the Nothing Phone 1 can easily check the region parameter by running the following command in ADB shell or a Terminal Emulator app:

getprop ro.product.system.name

This will return “SpacewarEEA” if the device comes with the European firmware. On global models, the output should be “Spacewar” only.

While it is technically possible to cross-flash a different regional firmware, only attempt it if you know what you’re doing.

Nothing follows a typical staged rollout model, which means a new update is randomly pushed to a limited number of users first. A broader rollout usually takes a few days after the company makes sure there are no critical bugs. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and flash the update manually after downloading the appropriate OTA package for your model from the table below.

Nothing OS 1 (Android 12)

The builds are sorted in chronological order, with the newest one at the top. If Nothing decides to release public beta builds of Nothing OS for the Nothing Phone 1, we will list them here as well.

Installation

Thankfully, Nothing makes it pretty easy to install these updates yourself through a process known as sideloading. Essentially, this means that you’ll download the relevant update packages and install them, instead of waiting for them to arrive over the air.

You can learn how to sideload Nothing OS OTA updates on your Nothing Phone 1 by visiting our dedicated guide.

We’ll be updating this index with links to newer Nothing OS builds, so check back again in the future!