Nothing Phone 1 pre-order details for India briefly surface online

After teasing various Nothing Phone 1 features over the last few weeks, Nothing finally lifted the covers off the device in partnership with popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee A.K.A. MKBHD this Tuesday. In a hands-on video, Brownlee showcased the device in all its glory, giving us our first look at its display and the unique Glyph lighting interface. In addition, Nothing revealed a few other details about the phone, including the fact that it would only be available via invitation at launch. Nothing Phone 1 pre-order details for the India region have now surfaced online, highlighting how users will be able to secure a slot to purchase the device ahead of its official launch on July 12.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart briefly shared the Nothing Phone 1 pre-order details (via Mukul Sharma) on its website, revealing that users would have to purchase a pre-order pass to get their hands on the device. Although Flipkart has since removed most details from the listing, we now know that Nothing will email select users invite codes to access a ₹2,000 (~$25) pre-order pass on Flipkart. Those interested in purchasing the Nothing Phone 1 will have to purchase this pass to pre-order the device.

The pre-order pass will guarantee buyers a shot to purchase the Nothing Phone 1 on launch day. Those who buy the pass will have to log into Flipkart at 9 p.m. on July 12 to select and pay for the Phone 1 model they want. Flipkart will deduct the ₹2,000 deposit for the pre-order pass from the final price of the phone. Nothing will also give pre-order pass holders exclusive rewards, like a special price on a Nothing Phone 1 accessory. The listing also mentions other “Exclusive pre-order offers,” but doesn’t go into any detail about them. In addition, Flipkart will provide exchange offers and no-cost EMI on the phone.

At the moment, we’re not sure if Nothing will opt for the same strategy in international markets. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Source: Flipkart