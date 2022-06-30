New leaks reveal more details about the Nothing Phone 1, including its price

Leaks and rumors about the Nothing Phone 1 are picking up steam as we draw closer to its launch. While Nothing has already given us a good look at the device and shared some key details, we still don’t know quite a bit about the phone. But that changes today as a new set of leaks and teasers reveal more information about the Nothing Phone 1’s specifications and price.

First and foremost, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has confirmed to Input that the Nothing Phone 1 will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus chip and not the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. In a recent interview with the publication, Pei revealed that Nothing opted for the Snapdragon 778G Plus as the company believes it “is more suitable than thermals and power savings from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ (5nm made by TSMC), 8+ Gen 1 (5nm made by Samsung) and 7 Gen 1 (5nm made by Samsung).”

Secondly, leaker Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will pack a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support, Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back, and 50MP dual rear cameras with an f/1.8 aperture and 4K 60FPS video recording capabilities. Yadav further notes that the device will run Nothing OS based on Android 12, which will include bespoke widgets and no bloatware.

Lastly, premature Amazon UK listings of the Nothing Phone 1 first spotted by leaker Mukul Sharma shed light on its launch price. The listings reveal that the base 8GB+128GB variant of the Nothing Phone 1 will set you back €469.99 (~$490), while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models will go for €499.99 (~$521) and €549.99 (~$573), respectively.

Nothing Phone (1) + Nothing Ear (1) bundle

8+128GB: €469.99 (Rs 38,773.90)

8+256GB: €499.99 (Rs 41,249.56)

12+256GB: €549.99 (Rs 45,378.57)

Do note that the Indian pricing is likely to be lower than this.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/iBKfYmr043 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 30, 2022

The Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale shortly after the launch event on July 12. The device will only be available via invitation at launch, and pre-order passes for the device are already live in some regions.

