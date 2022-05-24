The Nothing phone (1) might finally have a launch date and price

Nothing, after months of teasing, finally confirmed that its first smartphone — the Nothing phone (1) — would soon hit the shelves sometime this summer. Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, also revealed that the Nothing phone (1) would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and run a new custom Android variant called Nothing OS. No other information was really given, though now a report from AllRound-PC purports that the phone will launch July 21st, and cost somewhere around €500.

The report comes from info supplied by renowned leaker Max Jambor, who has had several successful leaks of OnePlus devices in the past. However, the report notes that there is a chance it may be incorrect, as the timeline of the phone’s release is not set in stone.

As for the chipset, if it’s a Qualcomm chipset at a €500 price point, then it’s possible it may incorporate the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. In terms of other aspects of the phone, all we know is that Nothing purchased Andy Rubin’s Essential brand and all its trademarks — including the Essential PH-1.

Not much is actually known about the Nothing phone (1), aside from the fact that it will apparently feature a unique design and contribute to a product ecosystem. The Nothing phone (1) will be the company’s second product, with it also reportedly working on four other products, too. Nothing says it will feature an iconic design and offer seamless connectivity with other devices in its product ecosystem. At the moment, Nothing has only one other product on the market — the Nothing ear (1).

Nothing recently launched the Nothing Launcher on the Google Play Store, to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the company’s own Android variant. The launcher doesn’t offer a whole lot more than any other, with basic features that you can find pretty much anywhere else.

