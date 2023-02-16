Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Nothing pushed the first Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta build for the Nothing Phone 1 back in December, giving users a chance to experience Android 13 ahead of the stable rollout. After a brief testing phase, the company has now started rolling out the first stable build of the Nothing OS 1.5 branch for the smartphone.

As per a number of user reports on Nothing's official Discord server and Reddit, the stable Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone 1 is up for grabs in the form of Nothing OS 1.5.2. At around 157MB in size when upgrading from the last public beta, this is a comparatively tiny update. The release also ships with the January 2023 Android security patches.

Here are all the key changes included in the stable Nothing OS 1.5.2 release for the Nothing Phone 1:

Although this is the inaugural stable build of Nothing OS 1.5, the current wave might be limited to existing Open Beta participants only. We expect the stable Android 13 OTA to roll out to all users over the coming week, unless any showstopper bugs are spotted.

If you want to skip the waiting queue and get your hands on the stable build as soon as possible, you can do so by heading to our Nothing Phone 1 update tracker. In case you need help to manually sideload the package, take a look at our tutorial on how to install Nothing OS OTA updates. It goes without saying that you should back up anything important on your phone before you start the process.

