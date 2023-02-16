Nothing pushed the first Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta build for the Nothing Phone 1 back in December, giving users a chance to experience Android 13 ahead of the stable rollout. After a brief testing phase, the company has now started rolling out the first stable build of the Nothing OS 1.5 branch for the smartphone.

As per a number of user reports on Nothing's official Discord server and Reddit, the stable Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone 1 is up for grabs in the form of Nothing OS 1.5.2. At around 157MB in size when upgrading from the last public beta, this is a comparatively tiny update. The release also ships with the January 2023 Android security patches.

Here are all the key changes included in the stable Nothing OS 1.5.2 release for the Nothing Phone 1:

Weather app New Nothing weather app Tapping a weather widget on the homescreen now directly opens the corresponding city in the app instead of opening a link.

Customisation All new Glyph soundpack for more ringtone and notification sounds. More color schemes available from the wallpaper selector. New collection of minimalist wallpapers. Icons can match your background color to make your home screen look more consistent. Lockscreen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

Improved experience Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel. Automatically show the current network and display how much mobile data you have used in Quick Settings. Directly scan a QR code in the Camera app. Scanner also appears as a shortcut in Quick Settings. Select language preferences for different apps.

Visual improvement A New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls. Improved volume settings panel. Allows granular volume control without unlocking the device. Improved Game Mode light notifications. So there is less distraction when you are playing. Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off. More refined Camera app interface.

Privacy and safety Get an alert when an app accesses your clipboard. Cleared history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access. Added Personal Safety app. Better privacy protection including Photo Picker, nearby Wi-Fi devices permission, and select media permission.

System performance Fingerprint unlock accuracy has improved by up to 12%. App startup speed has increased by up to 71%. Standby power consumption has improved by up to 50%. Implemented a new self-repair feature to periodically delete unused system dumps and cache. Increased system stability. General bug fixes.

Although this is the inaugural stable build of Nothing OS 1.5, the current wave might be limited to existing Open Beta participants only. We expect the stable Android 13 OTA to roll out to all users over the coming week, unless any showstopper bugs are spotted.

If you want to skip the waiting queue and get your hands on the stable build as soon as possible, you can do so by heading to our Nothing Phone 1 update tracker. In case you need help to manually sideload the package, take a look at our tutorial on how to install Nothing OS OTA updates. It goes without saying that you should back up anything important on your phone before you start the process.

Source: r/NothingTech on Reddit