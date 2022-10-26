After releasing a minor update for the Nothing Phone 1 with Jio 5G support and bug fixes last week, Nothing has now started rolling out a fresh software update for the device. The latest update (firmware version 1.1.6) measures just over 62MB and brings a couple of new features and improvements.

According to reports on the Nothing Phone 1 XDA forums, Nothing OS 1.1.6 brings Google ARCore support to the device, along with camera improvements to deliver sharper videos recordings with enhanced stability, an optimized Launcher experience, increased maximum brightness while viewing HDR content, and new Glyph interface enhancements. The update also includes a few bug fixes and a new NFC sound effect. Check out the section below for the full changelog.

Nothing OS 1.1.6 changelog

New features Now supports Google AR Core. Indian users covered by Reliance Jio can now access 5G.

Camera Sharper videos with improved stability. Recording light indicator is now always-on by default.

Improvements Optimized, more fluid Launcher experience. More accurate battery status. Increased maximum brightness when displaying HDR content. Updated, more reactive Flip to Glyph animation. Glyph charging light now synced to sound effect. Updated NFC sound effect. General bug fixes.



In addition to the changes mentioned above, Nothing OS 1.1.6 includes the Android security patches for September 2022.

If you haven't received the update on your device, you can check for it manually by heading to the System update section in the device settings. Note that Nothing rolls out updates in a staged fashion, so it might take a while for the update to show up on your device.

Have you received Nothing OS 1.1.6 on your Nothing Phone 1? What do you think of the new features and improvements? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Nothing Phone 1 XDA Forums