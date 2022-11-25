Nothing is rolling out a fresh software update for the Nothing Phone 1, but it's not the Android 13 beta that Carl Pei teased recently. Instead, it's another Android 12-based update that brings the latest security patches to the device, a new feature, and some performance improvements.

As per recent reports on our Nothing Phone 1 forums, the latest Nothing OS update (firmware version 1.1.7) has started rolling out to users. It brings the Android security patches for October 2022 and November 2022 to the device and battery percentage support for Apple AirPods. If you use your AirPods with a Nothing Phone 1, you can now view its remaining battery on your phone by enabling the new feature from the Experimental features section in the device settings.

Along with these changes, Nothing OS 1.1.7 brings system fluidity improvements to reduce stutters and lags, adjustments for the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature, audio quality improvements for video recordings, and more accurate battery status. The update also fixes a few bugs. Check out the full changelog in the section below.

Nothing OS 1.1.7 changelog

New features Now supports battery percentage display for AirPods. You can enable it in Settings - Experimental features.

Improvements Updated to October/November Security Patch. Improved OS fluidity and reduced stutters. Adjusted the thermal threshold to better balance performance and temperature. Improved audio quality when recording videos. More accurate battery status.

Bug fixes Resolved an issue causing WhatsApp notifications to be unresponsive in lockscreen. General bug fixes.



If you haven't received the update on your device, you can download and flash it manually by following the link below. Note that we currently have access to the incremental OTA package from Nothing OS 1.1.6, so make sure you update your device to the previous release before flashing the latest firmware file.

Download Nothing OS 1.1.7 (Incremental update from 1.1.6)

Source: XDA Forums