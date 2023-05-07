Nothing is rolling out a minor update for the Nothing Phone 1. The company announced the Nothing OS version 1.5.4 on Twitter this week, which brings performance improvements and new features to the phone. The rollout is global and should reach most Phone 1 users shortly.

Released last fall, the Phone 1 was the debut smartphone from U.K. startup Nothing, and it was notable for an eye-catching design with a transparent back with flashing lights that the company calls glyph lighting. Although the phone is comfortable to hold, its glass back can make it slippery, so check out our list of best accessories for the Nothing Phone 1 to find one.

As distinctive as the design is, it's the software that sets the Phone 1 apart. The Nothing OS has a responsive, minimalist design without any bloatware. With the new update, the user experience should become even smoother. Nothing’s official sources don’t mention the update logs. But we dug up what’s new in Nothing OS 1.5.4.

It delivers three new features. First, users can send feedback to Nothing about the software experience from within the phone. The Bluetooth functionality in Quick Settings gives quick access to paired devices. Plus, users can now scan UPI QR codes with the camera app and make payments directly.

Optimizations for 4G and 5G switching save power. Fingerprint unlocking is smoother and improved, as are the pop-up animations and notifications in Quick Settings. Nothing has also included a Google Safety Center Integration and a font for the Cyrillic alphabet (developed by a Nothing community member).

The update fixes bugs that freeze pop-up view, return errors when setting up face unlock, and cause incoming calls to lag.

To install the new update, go to Settings → System → System Update. The rollout is still underway, so some users may not receive the OTA update for some time. If it takes too long, we have a guide on manually installing Nothing OS updates on the Nothing Phone 1. The download package is 119 MB.