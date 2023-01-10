Several months after its initial launch, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally available for purchase to those in the US.

The Nothing Phone 1 originally made its debut back in the summer of 2022 and since then, the company has delivered various updates to the handset, with the firm even announcing an open beta for its Nothing OS 1.5 update based on Android 13. While many worldwide have been able to purchase and enjoy the Nothing Phone 1, those in the US were left without an official retail channel to purchase the phone, even as the company announced that it had sold one million Nothing products.

Now it looks like things are changing, with those in the US finally getting a chance to get their hands on the smartphone through a new beta experience program being announced today. The "Nothing OS 1.5 Beta Membership" program costs $300 and includes a Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The company is offering the phone, along with a chance to experience its latest update, Nothing OS 1.5. Furthermore, the membership will also include exclusive access to Nothing perks and a Nothing Community Black Dot. Unfortunately, there isn't an option when it comes to color, with the black model being the only one available in this program.

While the beta sounds like a good opportunity to get your hands on the phone, be aware that the handset being offered are no different from the previous models sold, meaning they may not work well with all US carriers. As far as how long it will take to receive the device, the website states about five to seven days, with the membership program running until June 30.

Of course, just like purchasing the product, if you're not satisfied with the phone, there is a 14-day window where you can return the device for a refund. If interested, you can head to the source link below to start the process and get the Phone 1 into your hands.

Source: Nothing