Ahead of its summer release, the Nothing Phone 2 has been revealed, albeit in unofficial form, giving us a good look at its design, which, at first glance, looks incredibly similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1. Be that as it may, there are some small changes here and there, and, in the end, it could end up becoming one of the best Android smartphones of 2023.

Source: Smartprix

The renders come from Smartrpix, working in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online handle OnLeaks. OnLeaks has had a relatively reliable track record when it comes to early looks at devices, so what you're looking at has a good chance of being the real deal. Of course, with that said, there is always the chance that it could be off by a little or a lot, so just take that into consideration when looking at these images. Furthermore, the source website does state that these renders were created referencing "live pictures of a testing stage unit."

Source: Smartprix

Now, at first glance, things pretty much look nearly identical to the Phone 1. But there are some changes, like the Glyph Interface looking a little different around the camera and wireless charging coil. The phone will apparently have a more curved feel on the rear, making the phone more comfortable to hold. The source also reports that the front will also have a curved design as well, making the phone look a bit more refined and sleek. As far as functional improvements, the upcoming phone will upgrade to a dual LED flash on the rear.

Source: Smartprix

Nothing CEO Carl Pei is a mastermind when it comes to product roll-outs, starting buzz for the Nothing Phone 2 towards the beginning of the year, confirming that the phone would be coming to the US sometime in 2023. Roughly a month later, Pei would pop up at Mobile World Congress to share that the phone would make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. Little by little, the company and Pei would drip-feed the public tidbits about the Phone 2, like teasing its design, and finally confirmed a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Now we're only a month away from the phone's release, so there's no doubt that Nothing has big things planned when it comes to its rollout. As mentioned before, this will be the first Nothing phone to make its official release in the US, so this will be a huge test for the company and also a very big deal. While it hasn't sold huge numbers when compared to larger companies like Apple and Samsung, Nothing announced one million units sold at the end of 2022, which means it must feel confident in its work, and things are only going to get more interesting from here.