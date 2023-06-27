We're just a couple of weeks away from the full reveal of the Nothing Phone 2, with the launch set to take place on July 11. In true Nothing fashion, the company is still drip-feeding information about its upcoming phone through little teasers here and there, but its latest tidbit of information is quite interesting. Nothing took to Twitter to share details about its upcoming Glyph Composer app, which will allow users to tap out unique Glyph lighting patterns and sounds to create custom ringtones.

The company has partnered with music group Swedish House Mafia to create a special sound pack for the Phone 2. And users can remix these sounds to create their own ringtones using the Glyph Composer app. This functionality doesn't come as a complete surprise, as Nothing is once again leaning heavily on its custom rear lighting array to drum up some excitement before the launch of its next phone, just like it did for Phone 1.

If you're a Phone 1 owner and are wondering whether Glyph Composer will be available for the phone — the answer is yes. Nothing shared that the feature will also be coming to the first generation handset, but it's unclear whether this will occur with the launch of the Phone 2 or if it will come at a later date. There's a good chance that it will come later, and it will possibly be included in the Nothing OS 2.0 update that is slated to arrive on the phone after the launch of the Phone 2.

As far as what to expect from the Phone 2, we've already got some details, like how it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and will have a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, coming in at 4,700mAh. As far as unofficial details go, we've seen some renders of the device; for the most part, it looks identical to the Phone 1. Of course, the biggest news of this upcoming release is that it's going to be officially made available to those in the United States.

While Nothing offered the Phone 1 in the US, it was for an extremely limited time and wasn't really through a proper channel, with the company offering it as part of its Beta Membership program. While an official release is good news, there's still no word on the price. Although there have been rumors swirling and prices have been thrown out, like a relatively high €729, it's unclear just how much or how little this upcoming device will cost. Price is going to be extremely critical for the Phone 2, so it will be interesting to see how the company positions its premium handset. Thankfully, we're only a couple of weeks away from release, where the company will share all the details of its upcoming smartphone.