Although the Nothing Phone 2 may look very similar to its predecessor, Nothing has packed several noteworthy improvements on the device. The phone packs a much more powerful chipset, a brighter display, a high-resolution selfie camera, and a bigger battery. In addition, the phone packs an enhanced Glyph Interface with more individual lighting zones that allow for more pattern combinations and customizations. The improved Glyph Interface is paired with a Glyph Composer to help users make custom light patterns, and it supports additional features to help users get valuable information at a glance. Given that the Glyph Interface is pretty bright, you can also use it as a flashlight instead of using the LED flash.

Use the Nothing Phone 2's Glyph Interface as a flashlight

If you've just picked up a Nothing Phone 2 and want to know how to use its Glyph Interface as a flashlight, you've come to the right place. Follow these instructions to convert the Glyph Interface into a flashlight with a bit of an Easter egg:

Slide down from the top of the screen to open the notifications shade. Expand the notification shade to access the Quick Settings toggles by swiping down once again. Tap and hold the Flashlight toggle to convert it to the Glyph Flashlight. 3 Images Close

It's as simple as that. You can now use your Nothing Phone 2's Glyph Interface as a flashlight. While it may not be revolutionary, the Glyph Flashlight can be more useful when the LED flash doesn't cut it, and you want a bit more illumination. Once you're done using it, you can turn it off by tapping the same Quick Settings tile.

Since the Glyph Interface has several LEDs, it will likely drain more battery than the LED flash. So it would be best if you didn't use it for extended periods. However, it can be handy in a pinch, just like some of the other new features Nothing has introduced for the Glyph Interface. The Glyph Composer is one of my favorite things about the Nothing Phone 2, and you can learn more about it in our previous coverage.

If you still haven't bought the Nothing Phone 2, consider purchasing one from the link below. It's one of the best phones you can buy for under $600, and we highly recommend it for those who want something different.