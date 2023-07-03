The Nothing Phone 2 is almost here, set to launch on July 11. In true Nothing style, the company has been slowly revealing little bits of information over the past few months, and now, it looks like it's ready to start its next promotional push with a new video showing off the Phone 2 and its new Glyph Interface.

Marques Brownlee of the YouTube channel MKBHD released a new video exclusively showing off the Nothing Phone 2, and more importantly its new Glyph Interface. In the video, the handset does have some notable differences with its look like a new light gray color and transparent rear case that looks to have a slightly more rounded look when compared to the previous model. In addition, it will have a slightly revised design when it comes to the Glyph Interface, breaking up the familiar lighting pattern into more sections.

The Nothing Phone 1 made use of 12 individual LEDs, but the upcoming model will come in far above that amount with 33. A large portion of the LEDs will be housed in the upper right section of the circular lighting design, making use of 16 LEDs on its own, and will be able to offer visual progress for a variety of functions like indicating the volume level, countdown timers, Uber pickups, and more. This won't be a feature that will natively work with all apps, and developers will have to get on board if they want to take advantage.

While extremely gimmicky, it could become a simple and effective way to visually see progress in different apps. Users will also be able to create custom visualizations and ringtones using the new Glyph Composer. For the most part, this video gives those eager a small taste of what to expect with the Phone 2. There's a lot of anticipation for the handset, and while most of its hardware is already known, Nothing OS 2.0 could become the part that ends up making a real difference.

Thankfully, there's only a week until launch, so it will be interesting to see what kinds of other important features the Phone 2 will bring. As of now, the company still seems to be relying on gimmicks, but one area that could really set this phone apart from its competitors is its price, which could really make or break this handset's debut in the United States.