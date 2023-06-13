Nothing has teased the launch of its next smartphone, the Phone 2, since the start of the year. CEO Carl Pei has been sprinkling little morsels throughout interviews since January, and now, we finally have a date and a new teaser trailer for the handset, which is set to arrive on July 11.

The news was shared through Nothing's official Twitter account accompanied by a new teaser trailer, giving us our first look at the upcoming phone. Of course, Nothing didn't show us everything, as the handset's design was shrouded in darkness, only revealing its new Glyph lighting. In addition to teasing the phone, the trailer also shows that Nothing is continuing its use of organic life in its promotional materials to represent its products, this time going with an octopus.

Although details are scarce, we do have some idea of what to expect with the Phone 2 thanks to the confirmation of some of its specifications by Pei. He confirmed that the upcoming handset will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and will also have a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, coming in at 4,700mAh. Furthermore, the device will be running Nothing OS 2.0, which will be a huge overhaul compared to the Nothing OS 1 on Phone 1.

If all of that wasn't enough, we've also seen some leaked renders of the phone, showing a smartphone that looks nearly identical to the previous model. Of course, what's important for this release is that the device will be officially coming to US shores. While the previous model was sold for £399, it's unclear whether the Phone 2 will be priced as aggressively, considering its more powerful SoC. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out, with just a month to go before the Phone 2 makes its official debut.