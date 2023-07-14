The Nothing Phone 2 made its debut this week on July 11. Although this is the company's second smartphone launch, it's the first one officially making its way to the United States. Preorders are now live for the Phone 2, and pop-up shops around the world are allowing those lucky enough to secure one, a chance to get the phone early, ahead of its July 17 launch date. With that said, Nothing has released a new software update, bringing improvements to the phone ahead of its official retail release.

The update was first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, with Nothing OS 2.0 going from version 2.0 to 2.0.1. Now, the new changelog looks impressive and quite large, but out of the massive list, there are only some items that are completely new with the update like improvements to the camera, and also some much-appreciated bug fixes.

With the latest update, the Phone 2's battery and charging performance have been improved in extreme conditions, with improvements also being made to the fingerprint reader and Face Unlock feature. Wireless charging and Battery Share have also been improved, bringing better consistency when in use, along with improved network stability.

Source: 9to5Google

When it comes to camera enhancements, Nothing has added 2x zoom support in portrait mode, optimized HDR, lag reduction when shooting videos, and more. 9to5Google has shared some screenshots of the update which can be seen in the image above. The latest update doesn't bring changes to the security patch level which still shows as June 2023.

These updates should be welcome by all Nothing Phone 2 owners and if the past is any indication, the company will only improve things even more as time passes with a consistent stream of updates. The Phone 2 is a refinement of the Phone 1, which isn't a bad thing — offering a more powerful processor, and a new OS, that also comes at a higher price.

Despite this, the phone offers a unique look, and the device's Glyph Interface pushes things even further, allowing it to easily differentiate itself from the herd of slab Android phones. This could be enough to make it one of the best Android smartphones this year.