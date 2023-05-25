Nothing founder Carl Pei has confirmed that the company will launch the successor to the Phone (1) globally in July. In an interview with Forbes, Pei said that the Phone (2) will be made available in the U.S. simultaneously with the rest of the world. That would be a welcome change from last year, when the Phone (1) didn't reach U.S. shores until months after its global launch.

Talking about his plans for the Phone (2), Pei said that the U.S. market is extremely important to the success of the company, and he is expecting the upcoming device to offer a genuine alternative to the iPhone for consumers across the country. "With the US being a very Apple dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2)," he told Forbes' David Phelan.

Pei also confirmed that the Phone (2) will sport a 4,700mAh battery, 200mAh more than the 4,500mAh unit in the Phone (1). While that wouldn't make it the biggest battery in modern smartphones, it will still be larger than the 3,900mAh unit in the Galaxy S23 and the 4,323mAh unit in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Talking about the processor, Pie had earlier confirmed that the Phone (2) will ship with last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 instead of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Pei said that the 8+ Gen 1 is a "proven processor" that has been "thoroughly tested and continuously optimized through numerous updates since its introduction." The chip, he said, will help deliver high-end performance without costing too much, thereby keeping the upcoming device accessible.

According to Pei, Nothing will continue to prioritize user experience rather than join the specs race, and the 8+ Gen 1 will help the company do just that. Either way, with the Phone (2) all set to be official in a few weeks' time, it remains to be seen if it can match the success of its predecessor, which is said to have sold 750,000 units globally.