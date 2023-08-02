Key Takeaways Nothing has released the kernel source and device tree for its latest offering, the Nothing Phone 2, showing its commitment to its modding fanbase and encouraging third-party development.

The availability of the kernel source code makes it easier and less prone to bugs for developers to create custom ROMs and kernels for the Nothing Phone 2.

By opening up their sources, Nothing is paving the way for further aftermarket developments and allowing curious individuals to explore and satisfy their curiosity.

For many, even one of the best phones is anything but a black box filled with modern tech magic. But this is XDA, which means you can always come across people who like to dip their toes into rooting, ROM-ing, and various other aftermarket developments. So it's a good thing Nothing pushed out both the kernel source and the device tree for its most recent offering, the Nothing Phone 2.

Since Android devices are built around the Linux kernel distributed under the GNU General Public License version 2, manufacturers are required to release the underlying code upon request. Some OEMs are quick to release the sources, whereas some drag their heels. In this instance, Nothing has been impeccably fast. The release isn't going to do you much good if you're not a developer, but the result of making that code available might.

While Nothing's appeal has spread wide and past die-hard disciples as well as the Glyph lovers, the company does foster a large group of tinkerers among its admirers. Making the kernel code available as early as possible tells the community that Nothing understands and values its modding fanbase.

Nothing Phone 2 XDA forums

In case you like playing around with custom ROMs, you'll be pleased to know such things will come along sooner rather than later to the Nothing Phone 2, thanks to the proper availability of the kernel source code. To be precise, it is technically possible to kickstart the development on top of a pre-compiled stock boot image, the code does make the process way easier and less prone to bugs.

It's always great to see OEMs open up their sources like this, as that paves the way for third-party development further down the line. If you want to check out the code just to satisfy your curiosity, or if you're into making full-blown custom kernels and ROMs, you can get started at the GitHub link below.

Nothing Phone 2: Kernel source and device tree

Source: Nothing Open Source Software GitHub