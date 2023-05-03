The smartphone space is highly competitive, but Nothing has managed to make a name for itself in just a few short years, capturing the attention of consumers and the media with its simple aesthetic, intriguing promotional campaigns, and relatively good products. Despite its early success, the company has lofty goals for this year, aiming to introduce its first "premium" smartphone. While the firm has been relatively coy since sharing plans for Phone 2, it's now properly introducing the handset to the world, delivering a release window and curious trailer.

The news was shared through Nothing's Twitter account and email, announcing that Phone 2 would arrive sometime in the summer and that the handset is going to be a "premium" offering, and it will be made available in the United States. These two details are important because Nothing's previous handset, the Phone 1, was a mid-range model, striking a good balance with price and features, but didn't officially make its way to the US.

The company also shared a signup page for the Phone 2, giving those interested a chance to get the latest news when it becomes available. There's also a short two-second clip, and to be honest it's unclear just what exactly we're seeing here. Whatever the visual may be, it clearly has that Nothing look, with the familiar white color found on all of its products. We're also getting to see many different shapes and textures, along with a flashing red LED. Again, it's hard to say what we're looking at here, and of course, that's intentional, but one thing's for sure, it's interesting.

But, all of this is a classic Nothing move, which since its inception, has done an excellent job of promoting its brand and products. CEO Carl Pei is well versed with this kind of strategy, utilizing it with former company OnePlus, and now leveraging it with Nothing. While it might feel a little like déjà vu, the tactic seems to be working. Pei initially started generating excitement for the Phone 2 back in January, revealing that the handset would make its debut sometime in 2023. A month later, Pei would pop up at Mobile World Congress sharing that the phone would get a Snapdragon 8 series processor, and while there was a bit of mystery there, a Qualcomm executive would later spill the beans that it would pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Although hardware will be a big focus with the Phone 2, software will also play a big part. The Phone 1 has seen numerous updates and improvements through its lifetime, with the company committing more labor and time into crafting more polished Nothing OS releases. We don't know what Nothing has in store for Phone 2, but there's a good possibility that it will continue its work, forging a fast and efficient build of Android that enhances the user experience. With all that said, if the Phone 2 manages to hit all the right notes with specifications, looks, software and pricing, it could end becoming one of the best Android phones in 2023.