After months of leaks and teasers, Nothing finally unveiled its first smartphone this July. However, the Nothing Phone 1 only made it to select markets at launch. Although Nothing seeded review units to several publications and creators in the U.S., the phone did not go on sale in the region. Nothing still doesn't plan to bring the Nothing Phone 1 stateside, but you might be able to buy its next smartphone from your favorite carrier.

Nothing plans to launch its next smartphone in the U.S., and it's in talks with a few carriers to make that happen. CEO Carl Pei recently told CNBC that the company is "in discussions with some carriers in the U.S. to potentially launch a future product there." But Pei didn't reveal any further details about the next phone or its potential carrier partners. He did, however, reveal that the company didn't launch the Nothing Phone 1 in the U.S. "because you need a lot of additional technical support, to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they need to make on top of Android. We felt that we weren't ready before."

Although the company plans to bring its next smartphone to the U.S., you shouldn't expect it to arrive anytime soon. In a follow-up tweet, Pei clarified that the "Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon," as the company is currently focusing on improving the software experience on its first smartphone.

Nothing recently started testing the Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone 1 and opened applications for the first open beta release. The Android 13 open beta update is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks, with a stable rollout to follow early next year. We don't expect Nothing to share details about its next smartphone until then.

Via: CNBC