The Nothing Phone 2 is finally here. More importantly, it is the first Nothing smartphone to officially be sold in the United States, which is a pretty big deal. The company's follow-up to the Phone 1 boasts a sleek design with a revamped Glyph Interface, more powerful processor and cameras, increased battery, Nothing OS 2.0, and more. The handset starts at $600 in the United States and is now available for preorder.

What are the specifications of the Nothing Phone 2?

The Phone 2 will offer a similar design to its predecessor, but with a more refined look and feel thanks to a midframe that's been reduced by 1mm and a "pillowed glass back" that is more rounded to feel better in the hand. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and will be offered in three different RAM and internal storage options. There's an 8GB with 128GB storage, 12GB with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM model with 512GB of internal storage.

As far as the display, it'll have a large 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 120Hz screen, and there going to be enhancements to the new Glyph Interface on the rear as well. The new Glyph Interface will make use of more LED elements, which is going to be useful in conveying details about the phone without having to rely on the screen. The LED band can show the volume level of the screen, and act as a countdown timer.

Source: Nothing

It can also be used to show the status of an incoming food delivery or the approximate ETA of a transportation service pickup. The LEDs can also be set to illuminate for certain contacts, making it easy to know someone important has contacted you without having to glance at the screen. Furthermore, users will have the ability to create new lighting patterns with matching sound elements with the Glyph composer.

Of course, we can't forget about the cameras, with the Phone 2 going with a dual 50MP cameras on the rear utilizing Sony IMX890 sensors, and a 32MP front-facing camera for all those important selfie shots. When it comes to the quality of the image, we get enhancements through HDR, and other AI features to really bring the picture you take to life. And last but certainly not least, we get a 4,700mAh battery with wired and wireless charging.

What is Nothing OS 2.0?

Nothing OS 2.0 is the next iteration of the company's custom OS based on Android that will make its debut on Phone 2. With this version, the company is striving to deliver an experience that is "fast and smooth." It will also offer a distinct look with a new monochrome theme, and users will have the ability to keep things looking extremely minimal by removing app labels. The new OS will also have revamped home and lock screen widgets, along with other custom design elements.

When and where can I buy the Nothing Phone 2?

The Nothing Phone 2 preorders are now live in the US, UK, and EU, with the base model starting at $599. The 12GB RAM with 256GB model will come in at $699, while the top-of-the-line version with 12GB RAM and 512GB will command $799.

Those that happen to be located in New York will be able to grab one at a physical location starting on July 13. There will also be additional pop-up locations around the world with limited quantities available for purchase. Those that don't preorder will be able to purchase the Phone 2 on July 17 from Nothing's website, but if you're interested, it's probably going to be a good idea to just preorder in advance.