Although the Nothing Phone 2 is set to make its release sometime in the summer, the product's promotional campaign started way back in January, when Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the Phone 2 would be coming to the US. Since then, the company has been slowly building momentum for its product, teasing little things here and there and offering small bits of information along the way. But what people have been most curious about leading up to the summer launch of the Phone 2 is just what kind of processor it will use and what it will look like. Well, today, Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed a little more about the upcoming handset, not only sharing that it will indeed be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 but also why this is important.

While the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is powerful, being featured in some of the best smartphones released in 2022, many will dismiss it, simply because it's an older chip. Traditionally, a premium phone with an older processor is a tougher sell, but in recent tweets, Pei has outlined why this chip is important, and why Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the best option for the Nothing Phone 2.

While Pei doesn't compare the Phone 2 to other high-end smartphones released this year like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, he does give some idea of what to expect when it comes to the performance by comparing it to the Phone 1. In initial testing, the Phone 2 looks to be twice as fast as the previous model when opening apps, and will have an 80 percent improvement when it comes to overall performance. The new processor will also bring enhancements to other parts of the experience like battery life, network connectivity and the phone's camera capabilities.

According to Pei, Phone 2 will gain access to an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), which can capture 4,000 times more camera data when compared to the Phone 1. In addition, users will also have access to better image quality, shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second, and RAW HDR. While newer is usually always better, Pei sticks to his guns with the older chip, stating that it has "been thoroughly tested and continuously optimized through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago."

Pei maintains that Nothing is committed to focusing on the experience rather than being concerned about specifications. With that said, there's always a critical balancing act when it comes to performance and price. Although it's great to have the latest and greatest, sometimes that just doesn't make sense according to Pei, sharing that by going with the older processor, the upcoming Phone 2 will be available at a more accessible price point. It'll be interesting to see just what kind of pricing the Phone 2 will have, considering the Phone 1 was priced relatively low starting at £399.

Also while the Glyph Interface took the world by storm the first time it was shown off, it'll be much harder to catch the public's attention without a surprising party trick this go around. But Carl Pei has proven time and time again that he's a master when it comes to drumming up anticipation, so maybe Nothing will have some interesting tricks up its sleeve for the Phone 2.