Last week, Nothing CEO Carl Pei made a surprise announcement at Mobile World Congress, sharing that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 would be packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. Now, while this was some exciting news, one thing that probably stood out in everyone's mind was why such a vague announcement when it came to the processor. Well, now we might finally have answers, as it looks like a Qualcomm executive might have spilled the beans a bit early, sharing that the handset will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Now, if this information is true, it's understandable why Pei chose not to share this information during his press event. The information came from a now deleted LinkedIn from Qualcomm's Alex Katouzian, who is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile, Compute and XR (MCX) Business Unit, who congratulated Pei about the announcement, but gave a bit too much information about the release.

While the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is still a very capable chip, when it comes to face value, it is still an older generation processor, which some might find a little off-putting when it comes to a smartphone releasing in 2023. As stated before, this is still a very capable processor that packs more than enough power when it comes to daily use and even gaming. In our tests of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 versus the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, we found that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was better, but not by that much in certain areas.

Of course, for those that were hoping for and wanted the best possible internals inside the Nothing Phone 2, it looks like that probably won't be happening this year. Again, as stated before, this isn't a huge blow to the handset, and by using an older generation processor, there's always the chance, or there's a likely chance that the price of the device will debut much lower than competitors offerings. But, it'd be interesting to hear your thoughts on this? What do you think about the Nothing Phone 2 using an older generation processor?

