It looks like Nothing's next smartphone will get an official release in the United States. Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has made this a top priority for the company, sharing that the Nothing Phone (2) will arrive in the US in 2023. As far as when it will arrive, we're looking at later this year and can expect a device offering a more premium experience when compared to its predecessor.

Speaking with Inverse, Pei states that the US market is Nothing's first priority this go around. As far as how this is now possible, he states that Nothing is on more sure footing, having generated more revenue in 2022, ten times what it did in 2021. The company has been careful so far when it comes to releases, starting with something small like its Ear 1 earbuds, gauging interest and then proceeding to something larger like its Phone (1). Because of its successful releases, the company can now move forward, gaining access to better parts, working with new suppliers it previously didn't have access to, which means a better product for everyone involved.

For the most part, smartphone's have become boring and design has stagnated, and although the Nothing Phone (1) wasn't the most powerful handset on the market last year, it was the most interesting. The small company took a huge risk with its phone's design, offering a transparent chassis which gave users a glimpse of its innards. Furthermore, the company used LEDs on the rear that added some flair to its design and also offered some functionality, working as physical indicators for notifications. The company also focused a lot on software after the launch of its phone, constantly updating Nothing OS to make it better.

As far as details about the Phone (2), Pei was fairly tight-lipped, only stating that the company was aiming to produce a more premium product. When pressed whether this will compete with flagships from Samsung or Google, Pei is quick to state that for Nothing, the Phone (1) was a flagship, so take that for what it's worth when it comes to the Phone (2). As far as software goes, that's going to be a major focal point for the upcoming handset. Although the current incarnation of Nothing OS was outsourced, the upcoming OS for Phone (2) will be made in-house, with around 100 people working on it.

Along with the launch of a new phone this year, Nothing has other ambitions, like expanding its physical retail locations. Currently, it has one in London, but Pei doesn't state where the next store will open up. While we are still in the first month of the year, it could become a very busy 2023 when it comes to smartphones. As for when to expect the Phone (2), it'll arrive later in the year, but since this is coming from Nothing, we can expect there to be a lot of noise when we get closer to a release.

