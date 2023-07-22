Nothing Phone 2 Nothing's Phone 2 brings a few under-the-hood improvements to the company's flashy transparent design. The smartphone now features a flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and an improved camera system. But is it enough to beat out Google's flagship Pixel 7 Pro? Pros Thoughtful transparent design Impressive 6.7-inch display Improved 50MP main camera Cons Not many changes from Phone 1 No zoom lens Below-average video performance $599 at Nothing

Nothing is aiming to shake up the Android smartphone market by stepping outside the box compared to other OEMs. That includes Google, which, despite being the developer of Android, is still fighting for market share with its Pixel lineup. However, there's no doubt that the company's most recent Google Pixel 7 Pro is its best smartphone yet, and is one of the best phones overall this year. While the original Nothing Phone 1 was a cool concept that didn't have the specs to match its impressive looks, the Nothing Phone 2 aims to change that. Now featuring a flagship Snapdragon processor and an upgraded camera system, does Phone 2 have the chops to go up against Google's best phone ever?

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Price, specs, availability

The Nothing Phone 2 is the second smartphone released by Nothing Technology, a startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. In true Pei fashion, Phone 2 was teased throughout the summer, with bits and pieces of information about the upcoming phone revealed along the way. The smartphone finally debuted on July 17 in North America, the U.K., Ireland, India, and Hong Kong.

You can get it from the company's retail store in London, but you won't find it in stores in the U.S., excluding a brief pop-up kiosk in New York City. It's available directly from Nothing's website, but it isn't available from third-party retailers at the moment. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $599. There are also 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions available for $699 and $799, respectively. Most important is Phone 2's transparent design, which is available in white and gray.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was released in October 2022 and retails for $900. The phone has seen some good discounts recently thanks to Prime Day and the expected launch of a new Pixel 8 series in the fall. You can get the Pixel 7 Pro directly from the Google Store, third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, and major cellular carriers. It's available in Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian colorways. The 128GB model costs $900, the 256GB model costs $1,000, and the 512GB model costs $1,100.



Nothing Phone 2 Google Pixel 7 Pro Brand Nothing Google SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+, 1500nits RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB/12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB Battery 4,700mAh 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 32MP 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX890 (main), 50MP JN1 (ultra-wide) Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 126-degrees FoV;Telephoto: 48MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 5x Optical Zoom Dimensions 6.38 x 3 x 0.33 inches (162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm) 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm Colors White, Gray Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Weight 7.09 ounces (201.2g) 212g Charging 45W Wired: 23W;Wireless: 23W;Reverse Wireless: 4.5W IP Rating IP54 IP68

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Design

Most smartphone manufacturers design the outside of their smartphones in an intentional way, caring about things like the look of the device and how it feels in the hand. But when you make a transparent device, that development goes a step further. You now have to worry about what the phone looks like on the inside, too. That's exactly what Nothing did with the Phone 2, which features a transparent plastic back that shows a bit of what's at work on the inside. The company did this in a deliberate way — you see cleaned-up ribbon cables and wireless charging coils instead of exposed PCBs or other components — but it's still a cool look that feels a bit retro.

Not to be overlooked is the Glyph Interface, which is an array of 11 LED strips found on the back of the phone. Last year, the lights were all found in a singular strip. Now, they're disconnected, allowing for more customization in the types of patterns and notifications it can show. This is important because part of the Glyph Interface's purpose is to show you when notifications arrive when the phone is face-down. Plus, a new feature called Glyph Composer lets you create custom Glyph ringtones for contacts, so you'll know exactly who is calling based on how the lights illuminate.

If the Phone 2's design isn't immediately appealing to you, you'll probably be better off choosing a different phone.

The Phone 2 now includes some flagship-grade internals, but the design is still the calling card of Nothing's latest smartphone. As such, if this design isn't immediately appealing to you, you'll probably be better off choosing a different phone.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a traditional slab smartphone that doesn't do much to separate itself from the pack. Its calling card is the camera bar, which extends all the way across the back of the phone as opposed to the typical camera bump. This looks good and has a functional advantage that keeps the phone from rocking when placed on a surface. Otherwise, the Pixel 7 Pro has a curved glass back and features a polished metal finish on the edges, so it does feel more premium than the Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Display

Both the Phone 2 and Pixel 7 Pro offer expansive 6.7-inch displays, but Google's screen is better by just about every metric. The Pixel 7 Pro features a QHD+ LTPO pOLED panel that boasts a 3120x1440 resolution. The LPTO technology allows the screen to adjust its refresh rate between 10 and 120Hz based on what you're doing, which makes animations and scrolling smooth while preserving battery life. Plus, it has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and supports HDR content. While the display found on the Nothing Phone 2 isn't bad by any means, the Pixel 7 Pro is a bona-fide-flagship, and it shows.

The Phone 2 has an OLED screen with a 2412x1080 resolution that also supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate. One area where the Phone 2 beats out Pixel 7 Pro is in terms of peak brightness rating; Nothing offers 1,600 nits. Though the difference is marginal, it could be a factor if you spend a lot of time outdoors in direct sunlight.

Otherwise, although the Phone 2 has a lower resolution display than the Pixel 7 Pro, both panels look great, and either one is a good choice. But buying the Pixel 7 Pro will cost you $300 more than picking up a Phone 2, and you are getting more from your money as far as the displays are concerned.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Performance and software

Pixel 7 Pro

Phone 2 jumped in price this year but for good reason. First, it's important to note that the Phone 1 wasn't really available in the U.S. It was sold through a $299 subscription service that allowed Nothing to avoid directly selling the smartphone in the country to save more money. More importantly, the Phone 2 now includes a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which typically performs better than Google's in-house SoCs. It definitely performs better than the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G found in its predecessor, which drew ire from fans and reviewers alike. Qualcomm already has a Gen 2 version of this chip available in other flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we suspect that Nothing couldn't bring that processor to Phone 2 without hiking the price more.

Google tried to take the Apple route with the Tensor series, making a chip that's optimized for Pixel hardware and Android software. The Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 Pro, isn't quite there yet in terms of performance. It has a tendency to overheat at times, throttling performance, and generally fares worse in benchmarks than Qualcomm's best SoCs, including the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. But, like Apple and its chips, the Tensor G2 silicon is optimized for Android 13, and Google gets the most out of it. The Pixel 7 Pro will perform great in daily use, in part thanks to Google's great artificial intelligence and machine learning features that also power some of the hardware's exclusive features and cameras.

To quantify how these different chips stack up against each other, we fired up Geekbench 6 to benchmark their performance.

Phone Single-core Multi-core Nothing Phone 2 1,723 4,437 Google Pixel 7 Pro 1,406 3,436

In 2023, I've found that the best software experience on a smartphone is stock Android, so the Pixel 7 Pro's best feature might be running completely stock Android 13 with all its Pixel-exclusive extras. That includes features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Live Translate. As a journalist who sometimes has to record interviews, the Google Recorder app's live transcribing feature is my favorite on any smartphone. Plus, as a Pixel owner, you'll get the best OS and security update support of any Android OEM.

Other manufacturers typically have a choice between over-engineering a heavy Android skin over stock Android or leaving it mostly the way it is. Nothing made the right choice by opting to add a few design tweaks and Nothing-exclusive features and little else. This is great in comparison to other Android operating systems, like Samsung's One UI 5, which adds too much heft. Nothing OS felt just like using a Pixel phone, which is a huge compliment. Plus, you have the option right at setup to choose the Nothing skin or proceed with a typical Android 13 user interface.

There's also the Glyph Interface, as we previously mentioned. While it isn't a game-changer — there's a reason we haven't seen something like this on a smartphone before — it is a neat trick that can be useful at times. However, it's definitely more of a cool thing to show off to your friends than a powerful software feature that will change your workflow.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Cameras

The Pixel 7 Pro has the most advanced camera system and the most capable post-processing features of any smartphone in 2023. That includes the Nothing Phone 2, even after the company upgraded the camera system significantly when compared to Phone 1. The Pixel 7 Pro has three camera sensors: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephone camera. Both the primary and telephoto lenses feature optical image stabilization, while the ultrawide camera just offers autofocus. Besides the hardware, the advantages come from the Tensor G2's use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which makes photos turn out stellar even in subpar conditions.

Pixel 7 Pro camera samples:

Close

The Nothing Phone 2's camera system is a lot better than the one that shipped on Phone 1, but it's still underpowered when compared to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Nothing is using a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, featuring a 1/1.56-inch image sensor size with f/1.9 aperture. However, this is where the changes end because the 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 1/2.76-inch image sensor is the exact same one you'll find on Phone 1.

In the turnover time between the Phone 1 and Phone 2, Nothing significantly expanded its engineering teams, and this shows in the camera optimization. Phone 2 gets a lot out of this camera sensor, and it generally performs well in favorable lighting conditions. However, once the sun starts to set or the favorable lighting wanes, you'll start to see Phone 2 struggle with issues like overexposure.

Nothing Phone 2 camera samples:

Close

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which is right for you?

Simply put, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is in another weight class when compared to the Nothing Phone 2. The two smartphones are separated by $300 in price, and that difference shows when things like the display and camera are concerned. Even the Tensor G2 processor holds its own in daily use, although it does lose out to the Phone 2's Qualcomm system-on-a-chip in benchmarks. The Pixel 7 Pro is my favorite phone of 2023, and it provides a lot of value for the $900 price it retails for. If you're looking for a flagship Android phone with clean software, the Pixel 7 Pro is the right choice.

However, if you don't need some of the advanced features we've mentioned above, the Nothing Phone 2 is still a very solid smartphone. It has a good display, improved cameras, and a flagship Qualcomm processor. Plus, NothingOS keeps all the great things we love about Android 13 and adds a few Nothing features on top of it. There's also the transparent design and Glyph Interface, which you can't get anywhere else. If you're a tech enthusiast that doesn't want to spend close to a thousand dollars for a smartphone, Phone 2 is a great option that you can get for just $600.