The Nothing Phone 2 is a cool smartphone for tech enthusiasts, especially since it now has the specifications needed to be a daily driver. We haven't seen this kind of transparent form factor in some time, and the iconic Glyph interface has a bit of added functionality, too. But a smartphone has to be a mixture of form and function to be a great daily driver, and there might not be a phone that does this better than the Google Pixel 7a.

If you're looking to get a new smartphone without spending a fortune, you might be considering the Nothing Phone 2 or the Google Pixel 7a. Even though the two phones are separated by a sizable $150, their value propositions are closer than you might think. We've tried them both, and they are some of the best phones you can buy, but only one comes out on top.

Price, specs, and availability

The Nothing Phone 2 was teased all summer and just debuted on July 17 in North America, the U.K., Ireland, India, and Hong Kong. It was briefly available at a pop-up kiosk in New York City, but Nothing doesn't have a retail store in the U.S. You can order the phone on Nothing's website and get it at the company's retail store in London. The phone isn't available for purchase through third-party retailers or cellular carriers just yet. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $599. There are also 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions available for $699 and $799, respectively. The phone features a transparent design and white or gray colorways.

Google's Pixel 7a debuted in May 2023 and is widely available through most retailers. You can get it directly from Google for the $449 MSRP, and you'll also be able to get the Google Store-exclusive Coral colorway. Otherwise, you can buy the Pixel 7a from Best Buy and Amazon, where you might find discounts. The phone is also available through all the major cellular carriers, some of which offer deals tied to a monthly installment plan. The Pixel 7a comes in Charcoal, Coral, Snow, and Sea colors.



Nothing Phone 2 Google Pixel 7a Brand Nothing Google SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz 6.1-inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB Battery 4,700mAh 4,385mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 32MP 13MP Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX890 (main), 50MP JN1 (ultra-wide) 64MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide Dimensions 6.38 x 3 x 0.33 inches (162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm) 6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches (152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm) Colors White, Gray Charcoal, Coral, Snow, Sea Weight 7.09 ounces (201.2g) 6.8 ounces (193g) Charging 45W 18W wired, 7.5W wireless IP Rating IP54 IP67

Design

Immediately, only one phone stands out. The Nothing Phone 2 has a transparent look that shows off a bit of the smartphone's internal components. Though it clearly has a thoughtful design — it's not like you're able to see exposed PCBs or other components — you do get a glimpse of the wireless charging coils and some ribbon cables. In fact, Nothing says that the lower left-hand corner of the screen mimics the New York City subway map, which is a cool touch for folks in the know. That's all without mentioning the most identifiable part of the Nothing Phone 2: a series of 11 LEDs that light up to form the Glyph interface.

We can say we've never seen something like this on a smartphone before. It's flashy but also provides some function, allowing you to see when notifications arrive if the phone is face-down. Plus, you can create custom Glyph ringtones for different notifications and contacts. For now, these features are mostly limited to the operating system, but Nothing is looking to expand this to third-party apps. Although there's more to the appeal of Phone 2 than just its looks, if you don't love the design, there's probably a better phone for you out there.

By comparison, the Pixel 7a isn't really doing anything special in terms of design. It features a plastic back that looks and feels like glass, with an aluminum build and the usual camera bar. I personally like the camera bar since it allows the Pixel 7a to rest evenly on a table or desk without rocking back and forth. This is an issue that phones with a camera bump — like the Phone 2 — experience. Overall, the Pixel 7a looks like a modern Pixel device. It's one of my favorite phones to hold in the hand, as its curved edges fit perfectly. For a more minimalist look, you can't go wrong with the Pixel 7a.

Display

One of the biggest differences you'll find between budget and midrange devices is in the display, and that rings true here. Though the Pixel 7a doesn't have a bad display by any means, the Nothing Phone 2's screen is just better. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2412x1080 resolution, which is noticeably bigger than the Pixel 7a's 6.1-inch, 1080x2400 display. It's the smallest phone in the Google Pixel lineup, whereas the Nothing Phone 2 is right up there in size with the Pixel 7 Pro. However, you might prefer the Pixel 7a's smaller build, which makes it easier to fit in a pocket or bag.

Pixel 7a in the hand

The Phone 2 also has a higher refresh rate, featuring a 120Hz variable refresh rate panel that bests the 90Hz display on the Pixel 7a. It also has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, which dwarfs the Pixel 7a's 1,200-nit rating. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it can make the Pixel 7a difficult to see in direct sunlight. You won't find those same issues on the Nothing Phone 2.

Performance and software

Probably the best justification for the Phone 2's price jump is tied to its better chip. Nothing added a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to the Phone 2, which is a huge step up from the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G in the Phone 1. Though Qualcomm has a Gen 2 platform available that beats out the Gen 1 silicon, it's likely that Nothing couldn't add that processor without increasing the price even further.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor, which is generally considered to be weaker than Qualcomm's top processors — including even the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip found on Phone 2. However, it has great integration with Google's software, which includes its cameras (more on this later) and artificial intelligence prowess. This allows the Pixel 7a to perform better than you'd expect it to on paper, and it's great to use daily. However, it's important to note that the Tensor G2 chip has a tendency to overheat, which is something you might encounter.

To quantify how these different chips stack up against each other, we fired up Geekbench 6 to benchmark their performance.

Phone Single-core Multi-Core Nothing Phone 2 1,723 4,437 Google Pixel 7a 1,406 3,221

As you can see in the above results, the Nothing Phone 2 beats out the Pixel 7a in both single and multi-core benchmarks. It's important to remember that benchmarks don't always best represent daily use, but it's also good to note that you're getting more for the Phone 2's higher price point. Either way, both phones will be able to handle most tasks effectively, although the Nothing Phone 2 will do better in heavier processes like games. Apps will also run smoother on the Phone 2 thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 7a voice typing in action

Both phones run on Android 13, although Google's Pixel 7a comes with completely stock Android 13, which is a good thing. After testing phones from Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, and Google, I've found that there isn't a better software experience than stock Android. As such, that's a huge benefit of buying a Pixel 7a, especially when you consider all of the software extras, including Face Unblur and Live Translate.

However, that praise is also great news for the Nothing Phone 2 because the company didn't over-engineer a heavy Android skin. There are a few Nothing tweaks to stock Android, but it's generally the same great experience you'll find on a Google phone. The highlight of these tweaks are in the Glyph interface, which uses the inbuilt lights on Phone 2 to show information. This can vary from things like who is calling to the current volume level. It's hard to make the case that the Glyph interface is a life-changing software experience, but it's a cool feature that's nice to have if you want something different.

Cameras

One of the Pixel 7a's best features is its camera system, which differs slightly from the similar Pixel 7. It features a smaller camera sensor than the ones found on Google's flagship phones, but it's still an upgrade from prior A-series smartphones. The Google Pixel 7a has a 64MP, f/1.9 sensor with a 1/1.7-inch image sensor size. There's also a 13MP ultrawide camera, but you'll want to use the main sensor in most situations. At this price point, the camera hardware could be better, but Google's post-processing makes up for some of the hardware limitations.

Pixel 7a camera samples:

Similarly, the Nothing Phone 2's camera system is also improved when compared to the first-generation model. It now has a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, with a 1/1.56-inch image sensor size with f/1.9 aperture. However, the 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 1/2.76-inch image sensor is the exact same one found in Phone 1. Like the Google Pixel 7a, the Phone 2's camera hardware isn't anything special, but NothingOS does a good job of optimizing the hardware. The camera does well in good lighting conditions, but you'll begin to see the camera's flaws in subpar lighting situations.

Nothing Phone 2 camera samples:

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7a: Which is right for you?

For most people, it's easy to say that the Google Pixel 7a is a better-value alternative to the Nothing Phone 2. But for tech enthusiasts who are bored with the state of current smartphones, there's no option that shakes things up more than Phone 2. Now, thanks to some internal upgrades and more software optimization, Phone 2 has the specs and performance to go with its style. As such, for tech lovers who appreciate things like transparent internals and inbuilt customizable LEDs, there's no phone more appealing than the Phone 2.

However, the Google Pixel 7a provides all the essentials you'd want out of a midrange or flagship phone at a lower price point, and that's great for a lot of people. What some might find boring, others will find easy to use. At just $450, the Google Pixel 7a is the most feature-rich phone that could also be labeled affordable and simplistic. Regardless of what phone you choose, both of these options offer great price-to-performance value propositions.