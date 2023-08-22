Nothing Phone 2 The Nothing Phone 2 is a stylish, mid-range smartphone with a flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The transparent design is eye-catching and enables the glowing Glyph Interface for notifications. Is Carl Pei's latest company able to compete with his last venture? Pros Transparent design stands out Great screen and cameras Fun Glyph interface for notifications Cons No telephoto lens Marginal improvement over Phone 1 $699 at Nothing

OnePlus 11 $550 $700 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 is a return to form from the company, with near-flagship performance from a significantly lower price point. The cameras are solid, the performance is great without thermal throttling, with many of us here at XDA thinking it's the most underrated phone right now. Pros Top-of-the-line specs across the board Strong main camera Premium build quality Cons Slippery to hold No wireless charging $550 at Best Buy



The Nothing Phone 2 is the first smartphone from the company to get a retail release in North America. It uses a visually striking design with a transparent shell and a glowing Glyph Interface for notifications. The OnePlus 11 is the latest device from the company, with a return to form, punching above its price range.

Carl Pei was one of the founders of both companies. Does that mean these handsets will have a common core? Let’s take a look at the Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11 to find out how each brand's flagship device stacks up against each other.

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11: Price, specs & availability:

The Nothing Phone 2 was released on July 13 and is available from Nothing’s website, from $599 for 8GB/128GB, $699 for 12GB/256GB, and $799 for 12GB/512GB. Initial markets include North America, the U.K., Ireland, India, Hong Kong, and a few others. It’s not clear at this point if it will officially come to other retailers or regions. However, you can find it on Amazon through third-party sellers. As for the color options, it's available in translucent dark grey or white, with the internals of the phone on display.

The OnePlus 11 was released on February 7, 2023, and starts from $699 for 8GB/128GB and $799 for 16GB/256GB. It’s available on Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus’ own online store. Neither phone is carried by any of the U.S. carriers. It's available in Eternal Green or Titan Black



Nothing Phone 2 OnePlus 11 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, LTPO 3.0 RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB/16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB Battery 4,700mAh 5,000 mAh Operating System Android 13 OxygenOS 13, over Android 13 Front camera 32MP 16MP Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX890 (main), 50MP JN1 (ultra-wide) 50MP wide (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 32MP telephoto (f/2.0) Dimensions 6.38 x 3 x 0.33 inches (162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm) 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 in) Colors White, Gray Titan Black, Eternal Green Weight 7.09 ounces (201.2g) 7.2 ounces (205g) Charging 45W SUPERVOOC 80W (North America)

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11: Design and display

The Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11 are of similar dimensions, with 6.7-inch OLED displays running at a 120Hz refresh rate. The Nothing Phone 2 is fractions of an inch wider at 3 inches and a few fractions shorter at 6.38 inches. Both are 0.33 inches in thickness, with curved corners that are very comfortable to hold. They weigh just over 200g, so they should feel similar in the hand.

From here, the designs diverge drastically. The Nothing Phone 2 has a translucent backplate that shows off the internals, including the wireless charging coil and carefully designed modular pieces and screws. This also exposes the Glyph Interface, which has 11 embedded lighting sections that can be set up for notifications. The internals are only visually exposed, though, as the phone has an IP54 rating against water and dust. The camera bump is two lenses slightly raised from the rest of the casing, staying out of the way in daily use.

The 6.7-inch OLED LTPO screen has a 1 - 120Hz variable refresh rate, 1,600 nits maximum brightness for HDR content, and a 2412x1080 resolution. Only the best-of-the-best phones have screens better than this, which are also more expensive, making the quality of this screen on a $600 smartphone even more impressive.

The OnePlus 11 has a much more traditional flagship design, with a glass-covered aluminum frame and a stainless steel camera module housing three lenses and a large LED flash. It’s on a circular island this year, which looks nice, but it won’t lay flat on a surface without a case. On the edge next to the camera bump is a welcome return to the series, the alert slider. This fan-favorite was absent on the OnePlus 10T, but now it is back where it belongs. The overall design makes a phone that is nice to hold, although I find it tends to overbalance due to the camera bump.

The 6.7-inch OLED used on the OnePlus 11 is also LPTO, with a 1 - 120Hz refresh rate. It's slightly less bright than the Nothing Phone 2, at 1,300 nits peak brightness, but it's a higher resolution at 3216x1440, so will be crisper. It also has Dolby Vision certification, so playing compatible content will look how the director intended. Both of these screens are great, but the OnePlus has a higher resolution so it's won this round.

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11: Hardware, performance, and battery

The Phone 2 runs Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13. By default, it runs a monochrome UI with minimalist icons without text labels. That’s in keeping with the outer design of the phone, but users can change this back to have labels or full-color if they wish. Nothing OS is designed for granular customization options to tweak the device to how you use it. That’s perhaps unsurprising, as many Nothing staff used to work at OnePlus, and OxygenOS is similarly full-featured. The Glyph Interface can be set to have custom lighting patterns and/or sounds to specific contacts or specific app notifications, so you can see if a notification is worth opening without flipping your phone over.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is still a capable chipset, and the user experience on the Phone 2 is smooth and snappy. The Phone 2 has a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired or 15W wireless charging. You’ll need your own charger, as the box doesn’t include one. Based on our testing, charging from 0 to 100 percent takes about an hour. It can handle a full day (13–14 hours) on one charge, but you might need to top up if you’re heavily scrolling social media or watching videos.

On the OnePlus 11 it’s running OxygenOS, also based on Android 13. It’s full of nice touches, like quick launch gestures to launch the camera by drawing a circle on the lock screen. All the animations are buttery smooth, and the phone UI can be heavily customized to make it your own. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the most powerful chip used in Android devices. That’s paired with the latest standards in RAM and storage, so everything you do on the OnePlus 11 zooms around. It’s worth noting that the chip is slightly under-clocked, which means it won’t break any benchmark records, but it will stay cool under heavy loads.

The 5,000mAh battery can last 13 or 14 hours of usage on a charge. Again, heavy usage will reduce this accordingly, but the included 80W SuperVooc+ charger can fill it back up by 45% in 10 minutes (and around 25 minutes to full). The lack of wireless charging is going to be a dealbreaker for some, but I’ve not mourned its loss, and neither has multiple other XDA staff.

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11: Cameras

The Nothing Phone 2 has two cameras on its back, a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 50MP JN1 ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The 32MP selfie camera is 1080p and fixed focus, but it does a good job. This might be a mid-tier hardware configuration, but the software engineering team at Nothing has elevated it to punch well above its weight class.

As you can see from the image samples below, the new advanced HDR algorithm used on this phone is very good. Images are punchy and bright, with reined-in color tweaks, so they stay closer to natural. Importantly, skies are almost always exposed properly. There’s nothing worse than blown-out skies. The only real disappointment is that shadows can be over-exposed, losing contrast for the overall image. The ultrawide has similar color science, but the smaller sensor means lower light conditions create soft images. Video performance is good when staying still, but motion leads to a lack of stabilization that makes for jerky footage.

Nothing Phone 2 camera samples

Close

The OnePlus 11 has three cameras on the camera island, a 50MP wide with a f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture, and a 32MP telephoto with an f/2.0 aperture. The main camera uses Hasselblad color science as part of the multi-year partnership with OnePlus. It captures accurate colors, is fast focusing, and has good dynamic range. What’s more impressive is that all three lenses are consistent in color and dynamic range. That’s not something we can often say about multiple lenses on the same device. The telephoto lens is only 2x, but that’s a great focal range for portraits, and the OnePlus 11 creates pleasing portraits with good edge detection as a result.

OnePlus 11 camera samples

Close

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11: Which Carl Pei company wins this fight?

Two phones from companies founded in part by Carl Pei are being compared here, and which one wins depends on many factors. Both run modified Android versions, have speedy processors, and have stylish looks. Only one can win, and it's going to be the OnePlus 11 on this occasion. It's one of the best phones released this year, powered by the fastest Android SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That gives it flagship performance at a significantly lower price than the three-digit flagships. The camera system is also better, helped along by Hasselblad color science and a capable 2x telephoto. As it's been out longer, you can often find deals on the handset of up to $200 off the top-spec model.

OnePlus 11 Editor's Choice $550 $700 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 is a return to form from the company, with near-flagship performance from a significantly lower price point. The cameras are solid, the performance is great without thermal throttling, with many of us here at XDA thinking it's the most underrated phone right now. $550 at Best Buy $650 at Amazon $650 at OnePlus

The Nothing Phone 2 might be using last generation's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but it's not that far behind. That means it won't feel much different in daily use, although it might need charging sooner as the Gen 2 chip is more power-efficient. The translucent styling of the Nothing Phone 2 is worth a look on its own, especially if you're one of the many tired of all smartphones looking very similar. It performs well in all areas and can easily be your daily driver in 2023 and beyond.