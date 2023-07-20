Nothing Phone 2 Great value The Nothing Phone 2 brings back the transparent design the brand is known for with a new flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and improved cameras. It's also finally available in the U.S. for $599, making it an excellent value-for-money pick. Pros Unique transparent design Useful Glyph Interface features Great display Cons No telephoto lens Weaker IP rating Not particularly great at recording videos $599 at Nothing

The Nothing Phone 2 is finally available in the U.S. for a starting price of $599. It doesn't cost nearly as much as other top Android flagships, but it's a well-equipped device with a unique look, including a transparent back panel. It's powered by one of the latest Snapdragon flagship chipsets, and it also features a beautiful display with high-refresh-rate support and other thoughtful extras like wireless charging. There's a lot to like about the Nothing Phone 2 at this price, but how does it stack up against the best flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that retail for double the price? Nothing isn't necessary going after the high-end flagships with its Phone 2, but is it worth saving a few hundred dollars? Let's take a look.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Nothing Phone 2 recently launched in the U.S. for a starting price of $599. It's readily available to purchase now in Dark Grey and White colors, and you can configure it with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, has been available for quite some time and currently retails for $1,200 for the base variant, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and it's also available in eight colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, along with four Samsung website-exclusive shades.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, as you can see, is on the expensive side, costing double the Nothing Phone 2's price. It is, however, frequently discounted these days, and you might be able to grab one for as low as $1,000. I suggest you stop by our collection of the best Galaxy S23 deals to check the lowest price for it online right now.



Nothing Phone 2 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Brand Nothing Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 4,700mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 13 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Dimensions 6.38 x 3 x 0.33 inches (162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.89mm) Colors White, Gray Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Samsung exclusive colors (Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red) Weight 7.09 ounces (201.2g) 8.25 ounces (233.8g) Charging 45W 45W IP Rating IP54 IP68

Design

The Nothing Phone 2 stands out from pretty much every other smartphone out there on the market with its transparent back and unique array of LED lighting strips on the back, and bezels around the display. It's ever so slightly bigger than its predecessor and is also slightly curved on all four edges for a more rounded look and feel, which is more comfortable to hold. It looks very similar to the Nothing Phone 1 overall, and you're not going to notice a major difference between the two in terms of the design and build quality.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is a basic-looking slab phone with solid colors and curved edges. Both phones in this comparison use glass and aluminum for construction, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra just feels more substantial in the hand due to its overall footprint. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a hair taller and thicker than the Nothing Phone 2, and it's also over 30 grams heavier. It also has less curved edges, which can feel uncomfortable. You don't get any fancy lights or a transparent back on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but you get an S Pen with a dedicated slot.

Samsung's flagship is more durable overall thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the front and back as opposed to Gorilla Glass 5 panels on the Nothing Phone 2. It also carries a superior IP68 rating for dust and water resistance compared to the Phone 2's IP54 rating. Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, and you also get things like wireless charging and stereo speakers on both devices. Overall, if design is important to you, the Nothing Phone 2 is definitely the fancier-looking device, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is more versatile thanks to its S Pen.

Display

The Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2412 pixel resolution. It's slightly bigger than its predecessor's 6.5-inch OLED panel and is almost the same size as the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch curved display. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Samsung's flagship also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, but it supports a higher 1440x3088 resolution for sharper, more crisp visuals.

You're not likely to notice a huge difference between the two OLED panels when it comes to overall image quality but keep in mind that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's OLED has a higher peak brightness, coming in at 1,750 nits. The Nothing Phone 2's display tops out at 1,600 nits, which is still plenty bright. You'll be able to view both phones outdoors, but the S23 Ultra's screen will be more visible in direct sunlight. Both smartphones have minimal bezels around the screen and sport a camera cutout for the selfie snapper towards the top. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that's known to be more responsive and reliable overall.

Both phones have great OLED panels, and you can't go wrong with either of them, be it for media consumption or just casual usage. However, the S23 Ultra's display ekes out the win with a higher peak brightness and crisper images.

Internal hardware and performance

Both Nothing Phone 2 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are packed with powerful internals that offer great performance for reliable day-to-day usage. The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while Samsung's flagship is powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. You won't notice a huge difference between the two phones during everyday use, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer better performance overall.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, being the newer chip, is good for those who chase benchmark numbers and who want more raw performance for resource-intensive tasks like gaming. You can buy both phones with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be had with up to 1TB storage while the Nothing Phone 2 tops out at 512GB. It's also worth considering that Samsung's flagship uses UFS 4.0 storage, which is faster than the Phone 2's UFS 3.1.

Moving over to the battery department, the Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh unit with support for up to 45W wired and up to 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery that also supports the same wired and wireless charging speeds. Both phones should comfortably last through an entire day with moderate to heavy usage without any issues. Neither of them is bundled with a charger in the box, though, meaning you'll have to get your own compatible fast charger to pair with them.

Software

Nothing Phone 2 Glyph Interface. Notice the middle C-shape light has more parts than the first phone.

The Nothing Phone 2 runs Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13. I'd say it's very close to stock Android, but Nothing has sprinkled a few customization options for things like the home screen, lockscreen, and widgets. The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs Samsung's One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, which is a lot different from both stock Android and the kind of experience you'd get with the Nothing OS. The One UI skin is unique to the brand, but it's very easy to use and offers a ton of different options for customization.

The Nothing OS 2.0 is packed with lots of goodies like custom widgets, UI elements, and more to offer a unique experience that's different from what you may have used in the Android world. The highlight is the Glyph composer, which allows you to customize the Glyph Interface on the back to show different lights for specific notifications. This can be helpful if you often have your phone face down. Nothing's first-party applications also look stylish, and you also get a ton of interactive widgets and other UI elements. While many of those fancy elements are missing on Samsung's One UI 5.1, it's very stable and comes with S Pen-exclusive features for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung is also known to be among the most reliable OEMs when it comes to software support. It delivers both stable and timely updates to its devices, which is an important thing to consider while making a purchase decision. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is promised to receive as many as four Android OS updates and up to five years of security patches. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 promised to receive three Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Cameras

As far as the optics are concerned, the Nothing Phone 2 features a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The secondary ultrawide camera is also a 50MP sensor with an f/1.2 aperture and a 114-degree field of view. These are some great camera sensors that are capable of capturing some good photos and videos, but they're no match to Galaxy S23 Ultra's versatile camera system.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200MP main sensor, which will automatically choose whether to take a full 200MP image or to bin it down into a 50 or 12MP image. Additionally, you also get two 10MP sensors with a 10x and 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The selfies are handled by a 32MP f/2.5 and a 12MP f/2.2 sensor on the Nothing Phone 2 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, respectively. We haven't had a chance to capture the same set of photos using both smartphones for a side-by-side comparison, so I'll just leave some photos that were captured using both phones separately below for you to check out.

Nothing Phone 2 camera samples:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples:

Samsung's flagship is also strong on the video front, as it lets you record 8K and 4K videos at up to 30 FPS and 60 FPS, respectively, using its rear cameras. Notably, you can use Galaxy S23 Ultra's selfie camera to record 4K videos at 60 FPS. The Nothing Phone 2's rear cameras can only record 4K videos at 60 FPS. The selfie camera on the Phone 2 is more limited as it tops out at 1080p@30 FPS.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which one to buy?

As you can see, the phones in this comparison are very different from one another, both in terms of the design and the overall user experience. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is more powerful and feature-packed, but it's also a lot more expensive compared to the Nothing Phone 2. They do share some similarities, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a superior phone overall and caters well to power users who want the absolute best hardware.

Not only does it offer more powerful internals, including the newer Snapdragon chipset, additional storage options, and a bigger battery, but it also comes with an S Pen that makes it more versatile for day-to-day usage. Samsung's flagship also packs better camera hardware to deliver significantly better photos and videos than the Nothing Phone 2.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a bit on the expensive side, but I can't think of a particular reason that makes the Nothing Phone 2 significantly better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you're open to spending top dollars on a flagship smartphone. Yes, the transparent back design with the Glyph interface is a huge draw for Nothing Phone 2, but neither of them makes it better than Samsung's flagship in 2023. That's not to say the Phone 2 is not worth considering. It just fell a little short in this comparison going against the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as it doesn't have the most powerful internals or the best set of cameras to go toe-to-toe with a tier-top flagship. I believe it has a better chance of winning against its close competitors like the Google Pixel 7 or the regular Galaxy S23.

