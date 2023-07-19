Nothing's second smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, might not look all that different from its predecessor, but it brings some noteworthy improvements to the table. The device packs a significantly better chipset, an upgraded display, a higher-resolution selfie camera, a bigger battery, and some cool updates for the glyph interface. It also brings some durability improvements, making it one of the best Android phones under $600. However, it has some shortcomings that might prevent buyers from picking it up over similarly-priced phones from other OEMs. For instance, the Nothing Phone 2 only has an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. This means that while it can withstand splashes of water, it's not completely waterproof.

The Nothing Phone 2 isn't completely waterproof

For those unfamiliar with Ingress Protection (IP) ratings, they reveal how well the device can withstand dust and water. The first number after "IP" highlights protection against solid particles like dust, while the second is for liquid ingress protection. Dust protection ranges from 0-6, while liquid ranges from 0-10 — with zero meaning no detection. If you see an "X," it means there isn't data available.

So if the Nothing Phone 2 has an IP54 rating, it's decently protected against dust and less so against water. A liquid ingress protection rating of 4 means that the phone can withstand splashes of water from all directions for up to 10 minutes. It will be safe from sweat and some rain, but you shouldn't submerge it in water for any duration.

If that's a dealbreaker, you can still buy the Nothing Phone 2 and invest in a durable waterproof case to protect it from water damage. You can also buy a different device that offers a better IP rating. The Google Pixel 7a is a great alternative with an IP67 rating, making it more durable than the Nothing Phone 2 against both dust and water. It's also a better pick if you want the best camera performance in this price range and a clean software experience with several Pixel-exclusive AI features. It's also a fair bit cheaper, making it one of the best cheap Android phones this year.

That said, the Nothing Phone 2 is still a solid device if you want something flashy that stands out from the crowd, especially since it's available in North America for the first time.