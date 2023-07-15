The Nothing Phone 2 has landed in the United States with some rave reviews. XDA's Senior Editor Ben Sin called it a "well-rounded near flagship phone" in his review and said it's certain to crack our list of the best phones to buy in 2023. There's a lot to like about the Nothing Phone 2 for $600, including its unique transparent design, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and improved cameras. It also packs a slightly bigger battery compared to its predecessor, but does it have support for wireless charging? Well, the short answer to that question is, yes, the Nothing Phone 2 supports wireless and reverse wireless charging.

A slightly bigger battery with support for both wired and wireless charging

The Nothing Phone 2, just like its predecessor, supports both wireless and reverse wireless charging. The newer model packs a slightly bigger battery with support for fast wired charging, but the wireless charging speeds remain the same as Nothing Phone 1. As far as the battery capacity is concerned, you are looking at a 4,700mAh battery inside the Nothing Phone 2 versus a slightly smaller 4,500mAh unit of the Phone 1 from last year.

The Nothing Phone 2 supports up to 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging speeds.

The Nothing Phone 2 tops out at 45W wired charging speed, which is faster than Nothing Phone 1's 33W limit. This means you can fully top up the Nothing Phone 2's battery using a 45W charger in just under an hour. You'll have to bring your own fast charger to top up the Nothing Phone 2 because it doesn't come with one in the box. Wireless charging speeds remain the same as last year, so the Nothing Phone 2 supports up to 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging speeds.

The Nothing Phone 2, as you can see, comes bearing a lot of meaningful upgrades in the battery department, but it would've been nice to see a charger in the box. It's still a pretty good phone overall, so do consider it if you're looking to buy a reliable phone at a relatively cheaper price. It's a unique device that offers a lot of cool features like the Glyph Composer, with which you can create custom light patterns and ringtones.