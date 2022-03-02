Nothing starts teasing its first smartphone, could launch this month

After making waves with its first product, the Nothing Ear (1), Nothing is gearing up to enter the smartphone world. In November, the brand revealed that it was working on five new products and rumor has it that one of these products will be a smartphone, which could hit the market this month.

Nothing has started teasing the launch of an upcoming product on social media. While the company has not made any obvious announcements, it has started posting cryptic tweets that suggest that the product could launch this month.

March is going to be fun. — Nothing (@nothing) February 28, 2022

In two tweets last month, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei revealed that he was “Back on Android” and that “Android 12 was great.” To this, the official Android handle replied, “We’ve got a lot to catch up on Carl!” Later in the thread, Qualcomm responded to Nothing and Android with the Epic handshake meme displaying three arms.

More recently, Qualcomm’s Enrico Salvatori posted a photo with Carl Pei at MWC 2022 with a caption saying, “Looking forward to working together.”

At this stage, we don’t know any concrete details about Nothing’s first smartphone. It’s unclear whether it will be a premium flagship or an affordable mid-range offering. But, from the teasers and hints dropped by the company so far, we can assume that the phone will run Android 12 out of the box and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Beyond that, details remain scarce. In any case, we expect to learn more about the Nothing smartphone via leaks and teasers in the weeks leading up to its official launch.

Are you excited about Nothing’s first smartphone? Share your thoughts in the comments below.