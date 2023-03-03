This is our first look at what could be a Nothing speaker. Nothing CEO Carl Pei did tease of a new product coming next month. Perhaps this is it.

During Mobile World Congress, Carl Pei announced that the upcoming Phone 2 would run on a Snapdragon 8 series processor. At the same time, Pei also shared that something new was on the horizon from the company, set to arrive next month. As to what, that's anyone's guess, but a newly leaked render might just hold the key, giving us an early look of what's to come.

The new render comes from the website 91mobiles , who's been known to put out relatively reliable early renders of smartphones and other products. Today, the website showed off a new render for an unannounced Nothing speaker, working in partnership with Kuba Wojciechowski, who occasionally drops early tidbits and renders of products on Twitter.

As for the speaker itself, as you might expect from a brand like Nothing, the device looks extremely unique. The speaker utilizes the same colors we've seen on previous Nothing products like white, black, gray, and red. As for the shape, it looks relatively boxy, with a number of physical switches on the left and right edges of the unit. Furthermore, it looks to have an array of speakers, which could be used to cover a range of frequencies like low, mids, and highs.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of it all is a small circular element in the top area of the speaker that has the Nothing logo. While it could just be a static piece, it doesn't have the full logo, which could indicate that it might be some time of digital display. Also, it kind of makes you wonder whether this is just a simple Bluetooth speaker or something a little more advanced, like a smart speaker. Of course, at this point, we just don't know but luckily, if this is the product that's supposed to launch next month, we won't have too way long to find out.

Source: 91mobiles