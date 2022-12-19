Nothing could be looking to spread its wings in the coming year with a new sub-brand called Particles by XO, and its first product looks quite unique.

Thanks to former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing has experienced a meteoric rise since its inception in January 2021. In two years, the company has garnered attention from a variety of high-profile investors, released a trio of successful products, and is now apparently preparing to debut a new sub-brand.

This information comes by way of developer Kuba Wojciechowski who worked closely with the website 91mobiles to report the information about the upcoming sub-brand. According to the sources, the new brand could launch as ‘Particles by XO,’ and it could premier new TWS earbuds in the United States. You might be asking yourself how ‘Particles by XO’ and Nothing are connected, and this is where Kuba Wojciechowski comes in.

Wojciechowski discovered the brand listed in Nothing firmware. There is also mention of the product under the codename B154, which apparently falls in line with other Nothing products. An example of this is the upcoming and unannounced Nothing Ear 2, coming with the codename B155. In addition to this information, we get a small nugget about its capabilities, with the Particles by XO featuring support for Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC), and it will also have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Perhaps best of all, Wojciechowski extracted some images of the upcoming product, giving us a good look at a unique pair of earbuds. You can see from the image above that there is also a puck-shaped accessory the source believes could be a charging case. While the product looks unique enough to be under the Nothing umbrella, it doesn't quite follow the transparent design aesthetic of the Ear 1 or Ear Stick, which the source believes is why it could be launching under a different brand name.

Of course, this isn't officially coming from Nothing, so there are always things that could change. But if you aren't into waiting and just want to pick up a quality pair of earbuds now, you can always take a look at some of the best TWS earbud options of 2022.

