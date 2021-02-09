OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s ‘Nothing’ to launch wireless headphones among other products

It was right around the launch of the OnePlus 8T last year when we heard rumors that Carl Pei was about to leave the company. Soon after, the co-founder announced that he was indeed moving on to start his own hardware venture and only recently revealed that it would be called ‘Nothing.’ During the announcement, there was no information shared regarding what kind of hardware the new “London based consumer technology company” would make. However, the company’s official website listed big-names such as iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, as primary investors.

There have been vague rumors that the company will be focusing on audio tech, however, a new report has confirmed that wireless headphones will be one of many products in development.

Pei recently confirmed to Bloomberg that his new company is working on a pair of wireless headphones alongside a variety of other smart and connected consumer electronics. After introducing the headphones this summer, ‘Nothing’ plans to launch more products later in the year. He also said that the venture capital arm of Alphabet Inc. led the latest funding round and entirely financed it. According to a tweet posted by the company, Nothing has managed to raise $15 million, all thanks to GV, previously known as Google Ventures.

We are happy to announce that we have raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by @GVteam propelling us forward on our journey. pic.twitter.com/s7ek851GzF — Nothing (@nothing) February 9, 2021

Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV, said in a statement, “Pei’s vision for smart devices is compelling. We have high confidence that with Carl’s global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

‘Nothing’ has yet to confirm a launch date for its first product launch but considering the ‘summer’ timeline, it could happen around June. It would be interesting to see if the company can deliver and live up to its mission to “remove the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future.” Currently, the wireless headphones market is in high demand, especially if you consider the growing numbers worldwide. Apart from big names like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, Nothing will have solid competition from popular personal audio brands including Sony, Sennheiser, JBL, and Bose.