Notion integrations offer powerful connections for the productivity platform, but when looking for self-hosted services, many popular apps are noticeably missing. This doesn't mean that integrations with Notion aren't possible, however, especially since the platform allows custom integrations with its API.

To integrate Notion with certain self-hosted platforms, you will often need to rely on flow-based automation software and integration platforms that can create a "bridge" between Notion and your self-hosted app. This is one type of Notion integration that you can find among its many connections. Some other connections allow direct integration with Notion from your self-hosted app, but functionality may depend on your own coding skills.

5 n8n

A platform with extensive integrations

N8n is a workflow automation platform that allows you to integrate Notion with a number of self-hosted platforms. In fact, you can also self-host n8n itself — it's among the best self-hosted services to automate your life. In order to connect n8n to Notion, you will need to create a custom integration for your Notion workspace and share the internal integration secret key with n8n.

You can then use n8n to connect with self-hosted services like Nextcloud, NocoDB, Home Assistant, and Bitwarden. N8n supports over 800 integrations with Notion, so if you want to use it for apps that aren't self-hosted, it has plenty of functionality.

I was able to connect a self-hosted NocoDB container with my Notion account. From there, you can set up various automations and workflows. The drawback is that n8n is a paid service if you're not self-hosting it. But you can sign up for a 14-day trial to see if the platform is a fit for you.

4 Pipedream

Integration with some limitations

While Pipedream isn't a self-hosted service, it does allow you to connect your Notion account with self-hosted services like Home Assistant and NocoDB. According to Pipedream, the service provides native integrations for over 2,500 APIs.

While Pipedream is in the official Notion integrations gallery, you will need to configure the integration through the Pipedream platform. Pipedream has paid plans, but it also has a free plan that includes three active workflows and three connected accounts.

You can explore the various ways to use Notion with Pipedream and other supported services on the Pipedream page for Notion API integrations. The website will provide you with commands and triggers that you can try. When you add one of these commands to your project, you will be able to connect your Notion account and your NocoDB account. However, to connect to a self-hosted NocoDB instance, it will need to be accessible from the internet.

Related 5 of the coolest services you can host on your home lab If media servers and ad-blockers sound too cliche, here are some unique apps you can run on your home server

3 Node-RED

A self-hostable programming tool

Node-RED is another flow-based programming tool that you can self-host and integrate with Notion. Like other self-hosted integrations, you will need your internal integration secret token to connect the two services.

Once you have Node-RED up and running, you can install Notion nodes in your palette. You can then add these nodes and edit them to add your integration token. From there, you can set up a flow using nodes like Create page and Create database.

Node-RED can also connect with other self-hosted services. For example, you can use Node-RED and Home Assistant together.

Related 5 ways you can automate your smart home with Node-RED Armed with tons of automation features, Node-RED is the perfect companion for your smart home gadgets

2 Formbricks

Requires a public integration

Formbricks is an open-source survey platform that you can integrate with Notion. However, the integration method will depend on whether you're self-hosting Formbricks.

You will need to create a custom integration in Notion to connect to Formbricks — but the caveat is that this integration will need to be marked as Public. Public integration has a few more requirements since it is available to any Notion user. This includes linking to a privacy policy and adding a support email.

You can also use a hosted version of Formbricks (it has a free plan), which makes connecting Notion easier. Once you have connected to the services, you can automatically send Formbrick responses to a Notion database.

1 Automatisch

An open-source automation platform

Automatisch allows both self-hosting and integration with Notion, with the app developers marketing it as an open-source alternative to Zapier. But the two biggest caveats are that Automatisch is still very early in development at the moment, and, like Formbricks, you will need to use public custom integration to connect to Notion.

Once connected, you can perform actions like Create database item, Create page, and Find database item. Hopefully, as the app gets new features over time, we'll see more integration of Notion features.

Unlock Notion integrations with self-hosting services and flows

If you're a self-hosting enthusiast who doesn't want to move away from Notion for a self-hosted alternative, you can still get the platform to integrate with self-hosted platforms in a variety of ways. But there is definitely a learning curve involved, and you'll likely find the process easier if you're familiar with using API tokens to connect to different apps. But where there's a will, there's a way.