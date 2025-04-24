My productive workspace felt cluttered with multiple apps, with each serving a specific purpose. Then I decided to adopt Notion – an all-in-one productivity software that promises to replace all the existing tools. From crafting simple to-do lists to constructing project dashboards and even hosting basic websites, Notion’s versatility is tempting.

But as I dig deeper into Notion’s endless capabilities, a burning question has begun to surface in the back of my mind. Is this everything app truly mastering each of these domains? Here’s why I feel specialized apps often excel in providing a streamlined and user-friendly experience for specific tasks.

Notion isn’t ideal as a digital notebook

While I appreciate Notion's flexibility for organizing information, it falls short when I need it most as a straightforward digital notebook, especially on the go. My biggest frustration is due to the mobile apps. When an idea strikes or I need to jot something down quickly, Notion feels cumbersome. It's just not designed for that immediate, grab-and-go note-taking experience.

Then there's the lack of drawing tools. Sometimes, a quick sketch or diagram is the most efficient way to capture a thought or visualize a concept. Coming from OneNote, I missed drawing tools in Notion. I had to rely on external apps for visualizing ideas.

Finally, the absence of reliable offline support is a significant drawback for me. Unlike OneNote (again), I can’t simply open Notion, load a workspace, and start writing notes without an internet connection. Notion claims to replace dedicated note-taking tools like OneNote, Evernote, and Apple Notes, but in my experience, it falls short at fundamentals.

Task management in Notion leaves a lot to desire

When it comes to managing my tasks, I've found Notion's capabilities to be somewhat basic. Yes, I can add to-dos, set a date and time, and even get a reminder, which is a good starting point. But that's about it.

Recurring reminders is a feature I sorely miss. Many of my tasks aren't one-offs; they happen daily, weekly, or monthly. Having to manually reschedule these in Notion feels like a tedious task. These reminders are mostly useful in databases where you need to set alerts for team members.

Sometimes I need to include specific context, links, or even location information. Notion's task properties just don't offer that level of depth for me. Unlike Todoist and Microsoft To-Do, Notion doesn’t integrate well with existing tools like Gmail and Outlook.

Notion’s project management doesn’t match up to Trello