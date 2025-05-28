Summary Notion is now available on the Microsoft Store for easier access on Windows devices.

Notion allows users to organize their lives with notes, project management, and more.

Despite its benefits, Notion has some drawbacks according to some users.

If you use Notion to manage your notes, you'll likely want the app on every device you own for maximum productivity. And while Notion isn't on every app and operating system that people want it to be on, it's making its way around.

Now, Notion has announced that it has finally gotten around to adding the app to the Microsoft Store. So, if you're setting up a new PC and want to get your notes up and running ASAP, you can do so via the Store.

Notion arrives on the Microsoft Store