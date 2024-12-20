In the ever-evolving universe of productivity apps, two names often rise to the top: Notion and Capacities. Both promise to streamline your workflow and build an ideal PKM (Personal Knowledge Management) system of tasks, notes, and ideas. However, only one tool deserves a place on your desktop and phone. In this post, I will compare Notion to Capacities on multiple fronts and help you make an informed decision and conquer your productivity goals.

User interface

Both have great interfaces

At first glance, you may mistake Capacities for Notion. They both have striking resemblances. Both are clean, minimalistic user interfaces with all the required options on the sidebar. As expected, Notion and Capacities have ditched a standard toolbar in favor of a block editor using the slash (/) command to format notes.

If you are switching from a traditional note-taking app like OneNote or Apple Note, it may take a while to get familiar with both tools. As for me, I prefer the iconography and overall rounded UI elements on Capacities. They look well executed compared to Notion.

Notes organization

Capacities shines here

Here is where Capacities pulls ahead of Notion. It is designed with an object-oriented approach, where you can create an object with specific properties and arrange all the relevant notes. For example, you can create objects for recipes, travel, quotes, ideas, projects, and more, define properties for each object, and design your notes like a pro.

You can even use hashtags (#travel, #marketing, #design, etc.) to organize your notes. Unfortunately, Notion doesn’t support tags; you must organize your notes on relevant pages. Keeping your workspace neat and tidy in Notion requires some annoying manual work.

Notion vs. Capacities: Features

A rich templates library

Close

Now, let’s compare Notion and Capacities based on features and see what they bring to the table. I will start with Notion first. Notion has hit it out of the park with the templates library. Whether you want to manage projects, create a digital journal, a subscription tracker, or a travel planner, there is a template for basically any use case. If you don’t find a suitable template from the built-in library, switch to the Notion community to find more templates for your workflow.

Powerful databases

Organize data your way

Capacities only support normal tables. The notion is way ahead with multiple database types like tables, lists, boards, timelines, calendars, galleries, and more. You can even add charts based on your database. Notion supports multiple column types and formulas to create robust databases in no time.

Neat utilities

The extras expand usability

Notion also offers several utilities over Capacities. It supports a robust calendar where you can sign in with your Google account and manage your Gmail events like a pro. The company also rolled out forms so that you can create surveys and quizzes and gather information like a pro.

Notion works well with third-party apps, where you can embed files from services like Figma, Sketch, Loom, Google Drive, and more. And with perks like buttons, synced blocks, and automation, you can set your Notion workspace on auto-pilot mode as well.

Now, let’s go over the unique features of Capacities.

A built-in graph view

Mind mapping is handy

Capacities’ graph view is a powerful tool for visualizing and understanding the relationships between your notes and ideas. It goes beyond simple mind mapping by providing a dynamic and interactive representation of your knowledge network.

Such a view can reveal hidden patterns and connections in your thinking and help you spark new insights and ideas.

Daily notes

A powerful digital journal

I absolutely love daily notes in Capacities. With Notion, I must create a dedicated digital journal to jot down my daily happenings. However, that’s not the case with Capacities. It offers a built-in object for creating daily notes with calendar integration.

Integration with social media apps

Keep your social presence on track

Capacities mobile apps integrate well with the system share menu so that you can share content from your favorite apps like X, WhatsApp, Telegram, and more. Speaking of mobile apps, I found Capacities delivers a much better experience than Notion.

Capacities vs. Notion: Collaboration

Work with your team