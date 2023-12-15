Tottenham travels to Nottingham Forest on Friday, and will be riding high after their 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle last weekend. Meanwhile, Forest haven't picked up a point in the last five matches, so you can see which way the bookies are going to be betting.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League standings right now, and another win will put them equal with reigning champions Man City. That will put them both within four points of the top of the table, where Liverpool are uncharacteristically leading the charge.

When and where?

Nottingham Forest plays host to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and is set to kick off on December 15. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET, and 8:00 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Forest vs Spurs in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Notts Forest defend at home against Spurs live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on the USA Network in the US, and that means Sling TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, and you'll get the first few months for half price, at only $20 per month, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed at the full price.

Other streaming services that carry USA Network include Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but both of these are significantly more expensive. Still, you get more channels, and Hulu gives you Disney+ and ESPN+ included in your subscription costs.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the cheapest places to get USA Network, which carries many of the Premier League’s games this year. Prices start from $40 a month, or $60 if you get both packages. See at Sling TV

Hulu Hulu with Live TV carries USA Network, NBC, and all the other channels that carry Premier League’s televised games. You also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included with the subscription cost, taking the sting out of the $76.99 monthly cost.

YouTube TV Hulu with Live TV carries USA Network, NBC, and all the other channels that carry Premier League’s televised games. You also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included with the subscription cost, taking the sting out of the $76.99 monthly cost. See at YouTube

How to watch Notts Forest vs Spurs in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. Coverage starts from 7:00 p.m. GMT, and can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League, or streamed from the Sky Go app or the Sky Sports website. You'll need a subscription to Sky first, at £26 per month, then Sky Sports is another £25 on top of that, making this a pretty expensive subscription overall.