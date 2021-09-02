The long-awaited Nova Launcher 7 finally arrives on the stable channel

After spending eight months in development, Nova Launcher 7 is now finally out on the stable channel. The long-awaited update brings along many improvements to the beloved launcher, including new animations and visual styles, a weather icon in the search bar, enhanced Nova search, a new swipe-down action, and much more.

While the previous iterations of Nova Launcher were based on the open-source Launcher2, the latest version is based on the latest AOSP launcher code, bringing refreshed animations and visual styles. The developers have also updated the Nova-specific code.

In terms of new features (via Android Police), you can now add a weather icon to the homescreen search bar. Then there’s a new swipe down gesture that you can assign to an app, Nova action, or app shortcut.

You can also reshape themed icons and toggle forced reshaping per icon. In addition, it’s also possible to change the corner radius of widgets. To do so, visit Nova Settings > Desktop > Widget corner radius.

The full update changelog for Nova Launcher v7.0.45 is as follows:

Visual refresh – Rebased on the latest AOSP launcher code and updated Nova specific code to match the latest animation and visual styles

Weather icon in search bar (Nova Settings > Search > Desktop Search Bar > Weather)

Swipe down action on icons (Requires Prime)

Enhanced Nova Search

Reshape themed icons and toggle reshaping per icon

Option for Android for Work apps in their own tab

Custom Widget Corner Radius (Nova Settings > Desktop > Widget corner radius)

Nova Launcher v7.0.45 is rolling out to the stable channel on the Google Play Store. A TeslaCoil staff member confirmed to XDA that the stable update is currently only available for a small percentage of users. The update will be gradually rolling out to more users in the coming day. If you don’t want to wait, you can sideload the APK from Nova’s website or APKMirror.