Nova Launcher Prime is down to $0.99 on the Play Store once again

Nova Launcher is undoubtedly one of the best third-party launchers for Android out there. It offers a bunch of customization features to help you personalize your device, including options to change the app icon style, home screen layout, app drawer, and much more. In addition, the paid version of the app gives you access to even more customization features that let you set up custom gestures to execute various commands, create custom tabs and folders in the app drawer, hide unused apps from the app drawer, set up custom icon swipe gestures, and so much more.

I’ve been using Nova Launcher on all my devices for a little over six years and I absolutely love it. While the free version is great for most people, I highly recommend getting the paid version because it offers so much more. The ability to set up custom gestures is what led me to switch to the paid version back in 2017, and I’m quite pleased with the purchase.

If you’ve been on the fence about spending $4.99 on Nova Launcher Prime, I’ve got some good news. The app is currently available at a discounted price of just $0.99 on the Play Store and you should get it right away if you haven’t already. Indian users can grab Nova Launcher Prime for just ₹10 (~$0.13) right now, which is a terrific price for an app that has so much to offer. Click on the Play Store link below and purchase the app before the deal expires.

It’s worth mentioning that Nova Launcher recently got a major rewrite with new animations and features in version 7. The updated version rolled out on the stable channel in September this year and it’s definitely worth checking out.

Do you already own Nova Launcher Prime? What’s your favorite premium feature? Let us know in the comments section below.