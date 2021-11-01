November 2021 Android security update rolls out to supported Pixel phones

Google traditionally publishes a new Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday of each new month. Thus, it’s no surprise that today, Google published the Android Security Bulletin for November 2021 and a new security update is rolling out for Pixel phones. This is the first security update to hit Android 12, and the Google Pixel 6 series already received it as a day-1 OTA.

November 2021 Android Security Update Bulletin

The November 2021 Android Security Bulletin can be viewed here, and it outlines a total of 18 vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components and a total of 18 vulnerabilities in the kernel and vendor components. The CVE numbers, type of vulnerability, threat severity, and affected OS version/component are listed in the tables published by Google. The vulnerabilities in the Android Framework and system components have been addressed with the security update to the 2021-11-01 patch level, while the vulnerabilities in the kernel and closed-source vendor components have been addressed with the 2021-11-05 patch level, except for one kernel component fix. The 2021-11-06 patch level addresses a singular kernel vulnerability. For more information on how the monthly Android security update process works, we recommend reading our explainer available here.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

The September security update with patch level 2021-11-05 is rolling out for the Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the newly released Pixel 6 series. The Pixel-specific update addresses a few additional vulnerabilities in the kernel, Pixel software, and both open and closed-source Qualcomm components, the details of which can be viewed here. Interestingly, a “critical” vulnerability for the Titan-M chipset has been fixed, though details haven’t been released yet.

Here are the build numbers for the latest Pixel security update:

Global: Pixel 3a (XL): SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4 (XL): SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a: SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a (5G): SP1A.211105.003 Pixel 5: SP1A.211105.003 Pixel 5a (5G): SP1A.211105.003 Pixel 6: SD1A.210817.036 Pixel 6 Pro: SD1A.210817.036

VzW & VzW MVNOs Pixel 3a (XL): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 4 (XL): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 4a: SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 4a (5G): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 5: SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 5a (5G): SP1A.211105.002.A1 Pixel 6: SD1A.210817.036.A8 Pixel 6 Pro: SD1A.210817.036.A8

Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU Pixel 4 (XL): SP1A.211105.004 Pixel 4a: SP1A.211105.004 Pixel 4a (5G): SP1A.211105.004 Pixel 5: SP1A.211105.004



Pixel Factory Images ||| Pixel OTA Images

This update does not feature a Pixel feature drop, as the Android 12 update was considered one. The security patches outlined in the November 2021 security bulletin will be made available to other devices soon. Google’s major OEM partners have pre-release access to the security bulletin, so they’re likely already working on merging the latest patches with their own builds. On most phones, the November patches will land as part of a minor update to their existing Android 10, Android 11, or Android 12-based builds.