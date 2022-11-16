After revealing some of the changes in the Play System update for November 2022 earlier this month, Google has now updated the changelog to highlight a few additional changes in the latest update. As per the updated changelog on the Google System Updates support page, the latest update will also bring critical fixes for Account Management and System Management & Diagnostics related services, new formats for search results on the Play Store, a new update prompt to help users resolve app crashes, some Google Wallet changes, and more.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the Google Play System Updates support page now mentions a nifty feature for the Play Store that will roll out to users with version 33.2. It will prompt users to install the latest update for apps that crash to resolve the issue. Strings related to the feature found in the latest Google Play Store update reveal that users will see a prompt stating: "The app stopped working, but the latest update for the app may fix the issue. Install the update and then open the app again. If you want to update later, go to %1$s in Google Play."

Along with the new update prompt, the Play Store will also get new formats for search results, updates for the game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks, an update for the Kids menu format on large-screen devices, and the ability to allow automatic updates over limited mobile data connections for users who don't have regular access to Wi-Fi.

Google Wallet will also receive a couple of new features with the latest Play System update, including improvements to SMART Health Card support, the ability to selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail, and more. Check out the full changelog in the section below.

Account Management [Phone] Allow supervised users that do not have time limit features enabled to make changes to the device clock.

Critical Fixes [Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management, and System Management & Diagnostics related services.

Developer Services [Phone] Enable photo picker support back to Android 4.4.

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [Phone] New formats for search results. [Phone] Help users to resolve app crashes with new update prompts. [Phone] Updates to game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks. [Phone] Update to Kids menu format on large screen devices. [Phone] Allow automatic updates over limited mobile data of Google Play apps for users who do not have regular access to WIFI.

Support [Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.

Wallet [Phone] Allows merchants to create the GPay button dynamically to customize it. [Phone] API update to allow deep links to additional Google Wallet screens. [Phone] Improvements to SMART Health Card support within Wallet. [Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail. [Phone] Expand FeliCa payment support to all FeliCa-capable devices in Japan. [Phone] Verification notification for users completing an Online transaction with GPay button. [Phone] Restrict Passes to a single device or user.



Source: Google Play System updates support page