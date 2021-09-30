The Nreal Air are a pair of lightweight AR smart glasses that expand your phone’s viewing area

While consumer-oriented smart glasses haven’t seen much success in the past, companies are still betting big on the technology. Several OEMs have already showcased their unique implementations this year, including Xiaomi, Snapchat, Razer, and Facebook. Now, Nreal is joining the fray with its latest product — the Nreal Air.

The Nreal Air is a pair of lightweight AR smart glasses that aims to make using a smartphone a whole lot more immersive. While it looks a lot like Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer, it offers a couple of cool features that make it rather unique. Once connected to your phone, the glasses project a massive virtual display right in front of your eyes that makes streaming TV shows or playing games on your phone a more immersive experience.

Nreal claims that the virtual display measures 130-inches when viewed at a simulated distance of 3 meters and a massive 201-inches at a virtual distance of 6 meters. The smart glasses feature OLED displays with high color density and as many as 49 pixels per degree (PPD). They also offer 90Hz refresh rate support.

Talking about the Nreal Air, Nreal’s founder Chi Xu said, “Consumers today are seeking lighter, but longer lasting AR glasses exclusively for streaming media and working from home. For instance, in Korea we’ve found that 78% of our users use Nreal Light to watch streaming content. Nreal Air builds on our Nreal Light offering and furthers our mission to spread AR globally. With Nreal Air, we’ve zeroed in on the perks of a portable movie theater and condensed this into lightweight AR sunglasses with a zero-footprint display, while making it affordable.”

The Nreal Air will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but buyers will have to purchase an adapter to use them with an iPhone or iPad. The smart glasses will go on sale in Japan, China, and South Korea later this year in December and make their way to other markets next year. At the moment, Nreal hasn’t shared exact pricing information, but the company says that the glasses will retail at a fraction of the price of the Nreal Light. The Nreal Light currently retails for €799 in Europe.