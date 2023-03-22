Nreal, the company behind the Nreal Air AR glasses we reviewed a few months ago, is introducing official support for Windows PCs with the launch of Nebula for Windows. According to a recent survey conducted y the company, 56.68% of Nreal Air users are using it for console gaming (which includes the Steam Deck), and so, the company wants to expand to PC gaming as well.

With Nebula for Windows, users can connect the Nreal Air to a Windows PC to use the glasses as an additional screen that feels much larger. In fact, Nreal is making it so that the glasses act as an ultrawide 21:9 monitor, providing a wider field of view for games where you really want to be immersed in the virtual world.

In addition to being a screen, Nebula for Windows comes with "enhanced" 3DOF (three degrees of freedom) capabilities, meaning it can track your head movements to provide an additional layer of immersion, taking some cues from typical VR headsets. Typically, VR and AR headsets have six degrees of freedom (6DOF), which includes tracking linear movements on three axis, but 3DOF support means it can still track pitch, yaw, and roll movements, which makes sense for more static PC gaming experiences.

“At Nreal, we are thrilled to see the growing popularity of Nreal Air among the gaming community, and we are committed to providing gamers with the best possible experience. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, we believe that Nebula for Windows is a game-changer for the desktop gaming market, and we are excited to see how it will revolutionize the way gamers play,” said Peng Jin, co-founder of Nreal.

Nreal said that Nebula for Windows is coming in the future, but a specific date or timeframe for it wasn't given. Attendees at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this week can try a demo of the experience and get a feel for what changes it could bring to the gaming market. Meanwhile, Android developers can also try out two other demos for the Nreal Air glasses, showing off the capabilities available on the platform, including 6DOF support, image tracking, and more.