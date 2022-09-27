The Nreal Air AR smart glasses are finally available on Amazon in the U.S.

Almost a year after its international debut, Nreal has finally brought the Nreal Air augmented reality smart glasses to the U.S. The glasses are up for sale on Amazon for a discounted price of $379, and Nreal is also offering an iPhone adapter for interested buyers.

In case you missed our previous coverage, the Nreal Air are a pair of lightweight AR smart glasses that aim to offer an immersive viewing experience to smartphone users. The glasses look a lot like Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer sunglasses. But, unlike regular sunglasses, the Nreal Air feature built-in OLED screens that emulate a display measuring 130-inches when viewed at a simulated distance of 3 meters and a massive 201-inches at a virtual distance of 6 meters. The high-color density OLED screens offer a pixel density as high as 49 pixels per degree and 90Hz refresh rate support.

Nreal claims that the new Nreal Air are 25 percent lighter than the Nreal Light, which went on sale through Verizon late last year. The newer model also consumes 50 percent less power, allowing users to enjoy an immersive gaming or video viewing experience for much longer.

The glasses are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. However, if you wish to use them with an iPhone or iPad, you’ll have to shell out an extra $59 for the Nreal Adapter. In addition, while the Nreal Air runs the company’s AR operating system, Nebula, when connected to an Android device, it only offers screen mirroring with iOS devices. Currently, Nreal has not shared any plans to bring its Nebula experience to iOS devices. If you’re still interested in trying it out, you can purchase the Nreal Air by following the link provided below.

What do you think of the Nreal Air? Will you be purchasing a pair for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.