The Nreal Light AR smart glasses are now available through Verizon

In August last year, Nreal unveiled its latest AR smart glasses — the Nreal Light. Although the glasses were initially limited to the South Korean market, Nreal announced plans to bring them to the US and Europe earlier this year. Nreal originally planned on launching the Nreal Light in the US in Q2 2021. However, the launch was delayed, and the company is now finally bringing the smart glasses to the American market.

The Nreal Light AR smart glasses will be available exclusively through Verizon in the US starting today. The glasses will be available through Verizon’s website and at 20 Verizon brick and mortar stores across the US. Interested buyers will also be available to visit said stores to try an immersive AR experience before making a purchase. Check the section below to find a list of all eligible Verizon stores.

Nreal Light Verizon store availability Retail Store Address City, State Clarendon 2930 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA Buckhead 3275 Peachtree Rd NE STE 270 Atlanta, GA Ponce De Leon 650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Suite 660 B Atlanta, GA Boston – Washington St 340 Washington St Boston, MA The Hub – Boston Retail 98 Causeway St Boston, MA Cambridge – Harvard Square 95 Mount Auburn St Harvard Square Cambridge, MA Millennium 36 S State St Chicago, IL Hoboken Store 93 Washington St Hoboken, NJ River Oaks 2071 Westheimer Rd New York, NY Grand Central 420 Lexington Ave New York, NY Madison Avenue 342 Madison Ave New York, NY 80th & Broadway 2239 Broadway New York, NY Hudson Yards 20 Hudson Yards RU311 New York, NY Bryant Park 125 W 42Nd St New York, NY SoHo 581 Broadway New York, NY Wall Street 100 Wall St New York, NY Palo Alto 219 University Ave Palo Alto, CA SF Mission 2654 Mission St San Francisco, CA Short Hills Mall 1200 Morris Tpke Short Hills, NJ DC 14th Street 1529 14th St NW Washington, DC

The Nreal Light is priced at $599 in the US. It supports both Android and iOS devices and offers a 53-degree FoV that simulates the experience of watching content on a 100-inch Micro OLED screen.