The Nreal Light AR smart glasses are now available through Verizon

In August last year, Nreal unveiled its latest AR smart glasses — the Nreal Light. Although the glasses were initially limited to the South Korean market, Nreal announced plans to bring them to the US and Europe earlier this year. Nreal originally planned on launching the Nreal Light in the US in Q2 2021. However, the launch was delayed, and the company is now finally bringing the smart glasses to the American market.

The Nreal Light AR smart glasses will be available exclusively through Verizon in the US starting today. The glasses will be available through Verizon’s website and at 20 Verizon brick and mortar stores across the US. Interested buyers will also be available to visit said stores to try an immersive AR experience before making a purchase. Check the section below to find a list of all eligible Verizon stores.

Nreal Light Verizon store availability

Retail StoreAddressCity, State
Clarendon2930 Clarendon BlvdArlington, VA
Buckhead3275 Peachtree Rd NE STE 270Atlanta, GA
Ponce De Leon650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Suite 660 BAtlanta, GA
Boston – Washington St340 Washington StBoston, MA
The Hub – Boston Retail98 Causeway StBoston, MA
Cambridge – Harvard Square95 Mount Auburn St Harvard SquareCambridge, MA
Millennium36 S State StChicago, IL
Hoboken Store93 Washington StHoboken, NJ
River Oaks2071 Westheimer RdNew York, NY
Grand Central420 Lexington AveNew York, NY
Madison Avenue342 Madison AveNew York, NY
80th & Broadway2239 BroadwayNew York, NY
Hudson Yards20 Hudson Yards RU311New York, NY
Bryant Park125 W 42Nd StNew York, NY
SoHo581 BroadwayNew York, NY
Wall Street100 Wall StNew York, NY
Palo Alto219 University AvePalo Alto, CA
SF Mission2654 Mission StSan Francisco, CA
Short Hills Mall1200 Morris TpkeShort Hills, NJ
DC 14th Street1529 14th St NWWashington, DC

The Nreal Light is priced at $599 in the US. It supports both Android and iOS devices and offers a 53-degree FoV that simulates the experience of watching content on a 100-inch Micro OLED screen.

