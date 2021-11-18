The Nreal Light AR smart glasses are now available through Verizon
In August last year, Nreal unveiled its latest AR smart glasses — the Nreal Light. Although the glasses were initially limited to the South Korean market, Nreal announced plans to bring them to the US and Europe earlier this year. Nreal originally planned on launching the Nreal Light in the US in Q2 2021. However, the launch was delayed, and the company is now finally bringing the smart glasses to the American market.
The Nreal Light AR smart glasses will be available exclusively through Verizon in the US starting today. The glasses will be available through Verizon’s website and at 20 Verizon brick and mortar stores across the US. Interested buyers will also be available to visit said stores to try an immersive AR experience before making a purchase. Check the section below to find a list of all eligible Verizon stores.
Nreal Light Verizon store availability
|Retail Store
|Address
|City, State
|Clarendon
|2930 Clarendon Blvd
|Arlington, VA
|Buckhead
|3275 Peachtree Rd NE STE 270
|Atlanta, GA
|Ponce De Leon
|650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Suite 660 B
|Atlanta, GA
|Boston – Washington St
|340 Washington St
|Boston, MA
|The Hub – Boston Retail
|98 Causeway St
|Boston, MA
|Cambridge – Harvard Square
|95 Mount Auburn St Harvard Square
|Cambridge, MA
|Millennium
|36 S State St
|Chicago, IL
|Hoboken Store
|93 Washington St
|Hoboken, NJ
|River Oaks
|2071 Westheimer Rd
|New York, NY
|Grand Central
|420 Lexington Ave
|New York, NY
|Madison Avenue
|342 Madison Ave
|New York, NY
|80th & Broadway
|2239 Broadway
|New York, NY
|Hudson Yards
|20 Hudson Yards RU311
|New York, NY
|Bryant Park
|125 W 42Nd St
|New York, NY
|SoHo
|581 Broadway
|New York, NY
|Wall Street
|100 Wall St
|New York, NY
|Palo Alto
|219 University Ave
|Palo Alto, CA
|SF Mission
|2654 Mission St
|San Francisco, CA
|Short Hills Mall
|1200 Morris Tpke
|Short Hills, NJ
|DC 14th Street
|1529 14th St NW
|Washington, DC
The Nreal Light is priced at $599 in the US. It supports both Android and iOS devices and offers a 53-degree FoV that simulates the experience of watching content on a 100-inch Micro OLED screen.