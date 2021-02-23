Nreal is bringing its augmented reality smart glasses to Europe and the U.S.

Things are about to get Nreal. The company behind the ready-to-wear Mixed Reality (MR) glasses have announced plans to expand to Europe and the U.S. in Q2 2021.

According to Nreal, the Nreal Light’s popularity in Korea, mixed with a growing appetite for augmented reality experiences, inspired the company to expand across the globe.

“Amid a ‘new norm’ combined with the growing appetite for a new, Mixed Reality platform, customers have found solace in reviving their pre-pandemic theater-going and face-to-face meetings through Nreal Light,” the company said.

Nreal Enterprise Edition

Nreal previously launched its augmented reality glasses in Korea, where customers could get them bundled with the Galaxy Note 20 and LG Velvet. Apparently, those in Korea who own the Nreal Light average about 49 minutes per day using the Mixed Reality glasses.

“Mixed Reality is emerging as a transformative technology that is already seeing high rates of engagement perspective and incrementally changing how we interact with our mobile devices, from watching films on a digital IMAX-size screen, or collaborating with colleagues from one’s bedroom,” said Chi Xu, CEO and Founder at Nreal.

In addition to bringing the Nreal Light to Europe and the U.S., the company has also announced a redesigned enterprise edition designed for industries like manufacturing, retail, tourism, education, and more. The Nreal Enterprise Edition features a wrap-around halo design and supports eye-tracking and gesture recognition technology. The company said the Nreal Enterprise Edition will launch sometime in 2021.

Finally, Nreal said it plans to launch new Mixed Reality apps, including a weather app, basketball game, MMORPG, and sports app. Nreal is also partnering with third-party hardware developers to build devices that are compatible with Nrea Light. One of the first products is called the FinchRing, which is a Mixed Reality controller.

Once we have an exact release date and pricing, we’ll be sure to let you know.